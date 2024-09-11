Belizean team represents the Jewel at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

For the first time in history, a Chess team from Belize will proudly represent the country at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which will unfold from September 10th through the 23rd in Budapest, Hungary. The team, comprising of Nathaniel Reyes, Alfred Awe, Luis Mendez Jr., and Kenneth Perez, is all set to make a mark. The tournament will host participants from over 190 countries.

Nathaniel Reyes, the grandson of well-known island education Leonel Reyes, better known as “Maestro” Reyes, shared in an interview with ‘Belize Perspective’ that it is an honor to be part of Team Belize competing at this international event. Reyes said that he and the other team members have actively participated in competitions organized by the Belize Chess Federation across the country. Every year, this experience in the game gives Reyes and his colleagues a chance to represent Belize and return home with good results. Reyes said international competition will inspire many young Belizeans to excel in their respective fields.

The event venue in Budapest will be the competition’s central location, with functions such as a playing venue, accreditation center, Expo, and fan zone area. The event organizers intend to make it an innovative Olympiad by introducing new technologies. Some of these include a 5G high-speed wireless network, a real-time visual broadcast, holograms, and newly invented “sensitive” chess boards for the visually impaired. This year’s event was announced as a “green” Olympiad with the possibility of transfers between the venues and the hotels with bicycles and electric vehicles. The green campaign also aims to avoid paper and plastics.

The tournament will also feature a women’s event, adding another layer of excitement to the competition. The San Pedro Sun extends best wishes to Reyes and his team as they embark on this prestigious journey and represent the Jewel with joy and pride.