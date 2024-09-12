San Pedro Lions Club participates in Leo’s Forum in the Dominican Republic

From September 4th through the 8th, San Pedro Lions Club members participated in the International Leo’s Forum held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. San Pedro Lions President Nesher Acosta, Vice-President Lion Rosalyn Tzib, and Club Director Lion Marina Kay proudly represented the island and the Belize Lions Zone 59, to which San Pedro belongs. At the special event, they mingled and shared ideas with Leo and Lion members from Latin America and the Caribbean.

President Acosta mentioned that the event was a memorable occasion that strengthened their ties with the regional Lions Brotherhood. Some of the highlights of the Lions celebration included a national parade on Thursday, September 5th, in the community of La Romana. The island Lions proudly waved the Belizean flag as the parade went to the central park. Later, Leos from Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, Puerto Rico, and the host Dominican Republic engaged in academic challenges on Leo’s issues. The activities included an ambassador’s contest and concluded with an event where all delegates dressed in white for a fun evening.

The next day, the organizing committee and participants participated in a service activity, where they planted over 1,500 trees along the Punta Cana Highway. In the afternoon, the delegates gathered for other community activities. In the evening, there was a cultural event where all participating countries showcased their cultural history, products, treats, and souvenirs, enriching the experience for everyone. The Belize delegation distributed items donated by Traveller’s Liquors, hot sauces from Marie Sharp’s, and Belizean souvenirs. Additionally, the Belize group introduced everyone to the Belizean cocktail called the ‘panty ripper,’ which everyone enjoyed.

On the convention’s third day, some seminars focused on building relationships between Leos and Lions. The presenters included Lions International Leo Coordinator Khamisi Grace, who also discussed ways to increase Leo membership throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, Leo Advisory Board members for AE III, Braian Lucero, Jeanette Fuentes, and Wilson Morinigo, discussed utilizing social media platforms to promote Leo’s activities. The seminars concluded with Lions International Director Luis Castillo speaking about who Leos are, what they do, and how to achieve success.

In the afternoon, Leos from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and other countries presented on various topics such as achievements, barriers, marketing, social media, Leos in Lionism, Club Growth, and diversity and inclusion. The convention concluded with ceremonies, during which awards were given to the winners of the Ambassador contest. Appreciation certificates were also issued, and dance presentations officially closed the convention.

The San Pedro Lions Club expresses its gratitude to everyone who helped make their participation in the regional event a success. They are eager to continue serving the island and representing the club and country internationally when the opportunity arises.