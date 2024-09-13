SPTC enforces regulations on sandwich boards and public parking

To address traffic congestion and improve parking availability on Ambergris Caye, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has implemented regulations regarding sandwich boards. Effective immediately, the SPTC will confiscate any sandwich boards or other signage obstructing pedestrian pathways and inconvenience motorists. Businesses are reminded to keep their sandwich boards within their premises to help alleviate traffic-related issues.

The SPTC will promptly remove sandwich boards that obstruct pedestrian pathways and pose challenges for drivers. Business owners are kindly requested to relocate their sandwich boards before SPTC personnel begin removal, as these boards impede pedestrian movement and cause inconvenience for drivers. This decision has been made in response to numerous complaints from residents and visitors. While acknowledging the importance of sandwich boards for businesses in attracting patrons, the SPTC asks for understanding regarding implementing this regulation. Its benefits are intended to improve the island’s traffic flow and pedestrian movement. Vigilance in placing these boards is essential to prevent inconvenience to the general public.

Authorities also require businesses to comply with parking regulations in public areas on the island. Business owners, particularly golf cart rental companies, are asked to cooperate in adhering to parking rules, especially concerning the parking of golf carts in public spaces. Operators renting out golf carts are urged to relocate their carts when not in use rather than leaving them parked in public areas for extended periods. This measure aims to optimize public space utilization and reduce congestion within the town. Residents are also asked to exercise proper parking and avoid double parking and parking in red zones.

Over the next weeks, SPTC staff and traffic wardens will continuously monitor sidewalks and public parking areas to ensure compliance with these regulations.

Business proprietors are encouraged to visit the SPTC office located on Barrier Reef Drive for additional information. The office is open during regular working hours, from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. For additional details and updates, please refer to https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.