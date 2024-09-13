Superintendent Castillo comments on golf cart thefts the island residents

Recently, there has been a troubling increase in the theft of golf carts in Ambergris Caye, causing concern among the island’s residents. Reports indicate a significant rise in cart thefts over the past few weeks. Stolen carts have been found abandoned in secluded areas of the island, with essential components such as the engine removed by individuals looking to make illegal profits. This criminal activity is suspected of being connected to the illicit trade of vehicle parts on and off the island. Residents affected by this issue are urging the police to intervene promptly and apprehend the perpetrators while also calling for increased vigilance across the island.

After gathering information from affected parties, including rental businesses, it has been noted that most golf carts are stolen from residential properties during late night hours. One rental business owner shared that one of their carts was recently stolen and expressed concerns that their customers are now hesitant to park their golf carts overnight in lots or front yards due to the ongoing thefts on the island. They stated that their customers are now worried about parking without cameras or proper vigilance, as these thieves seem to be active on the island lately.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous recently had a golf cart stolen from within a private yard stated, “I am dissatisfied with the Police Department in San Pedro. I would like to know what they intend to do to stop these thieves who seem to be moving freely and stealing from hardworking individuals. I am personally troubled by the situation and hope measures can be taken to reduce the recent theft on the island. Not all of us have the luxury of having cameras in our homes, and I hope no one steals the cart when we go to bed or park outside. It feels like we can’t even live peacefully on this island anymore. These individuals are everywhere. The police department should fulfill their responsibilities, patrol the streets more effectively, and remain attentive to these illegal activities.”

The San Pedro Sun also spoke with San Pedro Police Chief Superintendent Egbert Castillo, asking about the plans of the police department to prevent these illegal activities from occurring. He said, “To begin with, I must clarify that the statement about an ‘increase in golf cart theft’ is untrue. It’s quite the opposite. In May, there was only one reported case. There were no reported cases of stolen golf carts in June, July, and August. There may be cases that were not reported if the cart was swiftly recovered after being stolen. Recently, one cart was reported stolen and returned to the owner as it was left unlocked and was taken by a tourist by mistake, leaving theirs nearby.” Superintendent Castillo also stated that residents must do their part to secure their property as it is not the sole duty of the police to prevent theft. “We advise cart owners to be more cautious in locking their carts at all times, regardless of how briefly they will leave them. Please do not leave any valuables on carts, such as purses, speakers, wallets, or groceries, as this attracts attention to the cart, making it and the items susceptible to theft. We have also asked our officers to be vigilant on patrol to keep the theft of carts at a constantly low level, as we are observing now.”

To report suspected theft or a crime, contact the Police Department at 206-2022 or visit them on Pescador Drive, located next to Belize Telemedia Limited. To submit anonymous online reports, visit Crime Stoppers Belize at https://www.p3tips.com/. Additionally, residents are encouraged to enhance their security by purchasing a GPS tracking system for golf carts, available at Captain Shark’s in San Pedro.