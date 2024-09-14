No update on restricting large trucks in downtown San Pedro

In late July of this year, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) discussed a new policy to restrict large sand/dump trucks in the downtown area. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez mentioned a new regulation requiring these large vehicles, mainly transport construction material, to be barged. The new policy also restricted trailers over 20 feet long. However, no further updates on this regulation have been shared while these large trucks continue to drive through the town core, which is seemingly unregulated.

A few weeks after the Mayor shared the plans to implement this new regulation, the official schedule for crossing large sand/dump and large delivery trucks was re-issued. The schedule by the SPTC restricts the crossing of these large trucks through the downtown area during peak hours of the day when there are more pedestrians, students, and motorists in smaller vehicles transiting. This schedule restricting the crossing of these trucks indicates that from Monday to Friday, no large trucks should be in town from 7:30AM to 9AM. The restriction is applied again from 11:20AM to 1PM and 3PM to 4PM. However, many residents report that this schedule is not fully enforced, and dump trucks have been observed throughout town after 3PM. The schedule adds that no crossing is allowed on Saturdays after 11:30AM, and no trucks will be in town on Sundays and holidays. Several attempts have been made to reach out to Mayor Nuñez for an update on the proposed plan to restrict the large trucks and long trailers from downtown, but he has not been available for comments.

The issue with these large trucks using the streets of the downtown area is the risk of accidents. Over the past months, traffic in the downtown area has increased, and with the presence of these trucks, the situation has been chaotic. Motorists and even people on bicycles have been involved in accidents with these large trucks. The recent one on September 5th saw a resident on a motorcycle involved in an accident on Almond Street. The motorist was not injured, but the bike reportedly was damaged. According to eyewitnesses, the motorist was too close to the truck. The truck driver decided to reverse, hitting the person on the motorcycle. Those witnessing the incident said the truck driver should not have reversed without ensuring his way was clear.

Following this recent incident, The SPTC issued a statement. They noted that the details were documented after the accident, and their traffic department worked closely with the police to ensure traffic safety for everyone. The note reminded all drivers that they must be holders of a Class D License to drive motorcycles and always wear helmets. They continued saying all vehicles must have a valid license, an Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee permit, and insurance. They advised overtaking on the left only while cautioning and being patient and responsible when driving at crossings and peak traffic areas. In addition, the statement said that traffic wardens work closely with the schools and truck companies to coordinate crossings within the town core.

While the statement ended by saying that important updates regarding rules for trucks within the town core are in the pipeline, it is unknown if this is the policy to completely restrict their crossings.

Many residents on the island understand that the island will continue to develop, but there must be order. Some suggested that these heavy vehicles already affect the new road infrastructure around the downtown area. They hope the SPTC takes this into consideration and quickly addresses this issue, which is increasing traffic congestion and continuing to be a public hazard.