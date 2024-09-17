BTB donates garbage compactors to five different municipalities

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) presented five garbage compactor trucks to five municipalities on Thursday, September 12th, in the Capital City of Belmopan. San Pedro Town, Belmopan City, Caye Caulker Village, Hopkins Village, and Placencia Village were recipients. The assets help improve trash collection efforts in these popular tourism destinations.

The handover took place during a brief ceremony hosted by BTB. Mayor of Belmopan City, Pablo Cawich, welcomed everyone to the nation’s capital and emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment. Cawich highlighted that keeping villages, towns, and cities clean is crucial for making a positive impression, especially visitors.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said that the new trash compactor will join the existing fleet in San Pedro. He said it would enhance the collection efforts, and the San Pedro Sanitation crew could cover more areas on the growing island municipality. He thanked BTB and the Ministry of Tourism for this invaluable contribution to keeping La Isla Bonita clean.

Caye Caulker Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott said the new garbage truck will significantly assist her island in collecting garbage. She asked Hicaqueños to stay tuned for updates on garbage initiatives on the island. Meanwhile, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez said he had been working with his colleague, Minister of Tourism Honourable Anthony Mahler, on these types of equipment for the Cayes. Perez discussed his collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council and Caye Caulker Village Council. “We are working along with the town and village council. We always have meetings and discuss the problem of garbage,” said Perez. “These trucks will be assisting the Cayes tremendously.”

The Chairman of Placencia, Warren Garbutt, also thanked the BTB and Minister of Tourism, Honourable Anthony Mahler, for the donation. He noted the new compactors would significantly assist his village and the Placencia peninsula as they face challenges in their trash collection efforts. Garbutt emphasized that as a tourism destination, Placencia must maintain cleanliness, but due to low collection rates and high operating costs, their trucks were out of service. The new garbage truck is expected to make a noticeable difference in trash collection on the peninsula.

Before concluding the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Honorable Anthony Mahler, stressed the importance of addressing the issue of managing garbage when marketing Belize. He expressed disappointment in the lack of civic pride some Belizeans showed, highlighting the tendency for people to improperly dispose of trash, unlike responsible disposal in other countries like Mexico. Mahler called on Belizeans to take responsibility for keeping the country and their respective communities clean.

Following the formalities, a brief demonstration showcased the truck’s capabilities. Subsequently, the official handover took place with representatives from the different municipalities.