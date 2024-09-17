San Pedro celebrates the independence of Central American countries and Mexico

The Noche Centro Americana celebration, a vibrant display of cultural diversity, took place on Saturday, September 14th, at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena. This annual event features a rich tapestry of culinary delights, cultural presentations, and entertainment in honor of the Independence Day celebrations of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

The event, organized by residents from Central American countries and Mexico who have made Belize their second home, began with a parade through downtown San Pedro with marching bands from San Pedro High School, San Pedro Roman Catholic School, and Escuela Secundaria Técnica México from the Corozal District.

After the parade, the festivities continued at the Honorable Louis Sylvester field, starting at 5PM. Food booths offered a wide array of traditional cuisine from the participating countries, from pupusas and tamales to gallo pinto and ceviche. The booths were a feast for the senses. As the day turned into evening, more locals joined the event, creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

The formal program started around 7:30PM, with host Ana Najarro leading the proceedings. Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Catholic Church gave an opening prayer, and Najarro spoke about the strong bond between Belize, Central America, and Mexico. The evening included flag-raising ceremonies for each country, traditional dances, and musical performances, honoring the 203rd independence anniversaries of the five Central American countries on September 14th and Mexico’s 214th independence anniversary on September 16th. Traditional dances such as “Danza de Los Moros” and “Baile De Los Barriletes” were performed, and the marching bands from various schools and cultural groups showcased their talents.

The night ended with performances by El Cangri and a saxophone presentation by Kevyn Barillas, which kept the celebration going late into the night.

The San Pedro Sun extends warm wishes to all island residents and celebrates the Independence Day observances of all Central American and Mexican neighbors. Belizeans are now geared up to celebrate the jewel’s 43rd Independence Day on September 21st.