SPTC organizes community events to celebrate National Service Day

On Thursday, September 19th, Belizeans across the country demonstrated their commitment to honoring the spirit of the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price by celebrating National Service Day. On the island, the San Pedro Town Council, along with other local agencies, hosted a beach clean-up and a community health clinic to commemorate the day.

Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, Councilors Johania Rivero Duarte, and Jose Castellanos, along with the San Pedro Lion’s Club and local volunteers, cleaned up the beach from Xanadu Island Resort at Sea Grape Dr in the Ambergris Caye to Central Park. During this initiative, they diligently removed various forms of marine debris, including plastic bags, bottle caps, and Styrofoam plates, which pose a threat to the local ecosystem. Volunteers gathered at the beachside of the resort at 7:30AM to commence the cleanup efforts, which concluded at approximately 11:30AM. Throughout the cleanup, participants were provided with snacks and refreshments.

Councilor Johania Rivero Duarte, who is responsible for Environment and Climate Change, explained the purpose of this clean-up. She stated, “We observed National Service Day to commemorate the passing of the Late Right Honorable George Price in 2011. It is an initiative by the SPTC as part of our September celebration activities, and what better way to celebrate than to show our civic pride by doing a clean-up? Our council sanitation crew does not clean this section of the beach daily; hence, we have decided to focus on this area. We also spearheaded another initiative at Central Park where different services were provided for free today, honoring dedication to service and the legacy of the nation’s founding father and first Prime Minister.”

In addition, the SPTC staff organized a Community Health Clinic at Central Park. All residents were invited to attend from 9AM to 3PM to receive free screenings, health information, and tips. The services included dental health information, general health screenings such as vaccinations and child immunizations, emergency response services, and human development services. At the end of the day, Councilor Marina Graniel Kay and the SPTC staff appreciated volunteers who participated by providing refreshments and lunch boxes.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is dedicated to leading positive efforts to help La Isla Bonita maintain a safe and pristine environment. The council is grateful to all the volunteers who participated in this commendable initiative, commemorating the life and service dedication of the Honorable George Cadle Price on National Service Day 2024!

National Service Day was established in 2011 to honor the memory of the Late Right Honorable George Price, who led Belize to independence on September 21, 1981. As part of this year’s celebration, a new statue of Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price, a National Hero, was revealed in downtown Belize City. The statue will inspire Belizeans to serve their country with pride and patriotism. Wreaths were also placed at Price’s gravesite at Lords Ridge Cemetery.