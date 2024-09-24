San Pedro students display patriotism at annual Children’s Rally

Students from six primary schools joined San Pedro High School (SPHS) on Friday, September 20th, to celebrate the annual Children’s Rally at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The Children’s Rally is held countrywide as part of the September Celebrations to promote patriotism among Belizean children. This year’s theme was “A Nation Proud and Free: Belize at 43.” The event included motivational speeches, patriotic poems and dramas, and a special performance by Chelsy Castro, the national KTV (Karaoke) Singing Competition winner.

The event started at 9AM with the arrival of San Pedro Town Councillors, Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, and students from the upper divisions of different primary schools. The participating schools were Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Holy Cross Anglican School, La Isla Bonita Elementary, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, San Pedro Roman Catholic School, and The Island Academy.

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School performed the National Anthem, followed by the National Prayer delivered by the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School. The event’s Mistresses of Ceremony from SPHS, Jocelyn Barrera and Naggin Valladarez, invited a Holy Cross Anglican School representative to give the welcoming remarks.

The event was a celebration of diversity, with presentations such as a poem by Holy Cross and a drama by La Isla Bonita Elementary. These presentations beautifully showcased Belize’s rich ethnic groups and their significant contributions to the country’s identity and development.

Motivational speaker Chelsy Castro, a shining example of determination, shared her personal struggles and her inspiring journey in music. Her words of encouragement resonated with the students, urging them to believe in themselves and to fearlessly pursue their dreams. Castro, who recently won the national karaoke competition, performed Madonna’s La Isla Bonita, leaving the audience in awe.

The program also featured a marching display with the Belizean flag by students of New Horizon and a dance performance titled “The Flower Dance” by San Pedro Roman Catholic. Keynote speaker Belize Coast Guard Port Commander Lieutenant Junior Grade Jerry Vasquez encouraged the students to work hard, find their passion, and be proud of themselves, their families, schools, and their country.

The event concluded with more performances, giveaways presented by Miss San Pedro Acosta, and a vibrant performance by the SPHS marching band, champions of this year’s national band fest. Additionally, lower-division students from the primary schools participated in a parade through downtown San Pedro, adding to the festive and celebratory atmosphere of the event.

At the end of the rally, the event organizers thanked all participating schools and wished everyone a happy Independence Day.