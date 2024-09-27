Island residents appeal for public consultation for proposed San Pedro Artisan Market project

On Tuesday, September 24th and Thursday, September 26th, a small demonstration occurred in downtown San Pedro at the “El Embarcadero” regarding a proposed project to develop the San Pedro Artisan Market. The project, supported by Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, and Hon. Andre Perez, aims to provide artisans with an improved marketplace on Nurse Shark Street next to the lagoon. However, protesters expressed concerns over the government’s lack of community consultation in the proposed project’s decision-making process.

Residents and artisans disagree with the project’s progress. They claim that the public has not been informed about the decision to build in the area. They argue that stakeholders do not adequately inform the public about plans, involve residents in giving opinions, and appropriately consider different ideas before proceeding. While residents support economic growth and infrastructure development, they request more consultation before building structures among the trees and lagoon. They are expressing concerns about preserving the island charm at El Embarcadero.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has issued a public notice in response to the protest regarding the project. The notice states that an initial concept was shared with the public in April, and groundbreaking news was announced on September 3rd. It mentions that public feedback was collected and shared with planners, and designs were adjusted accordingly. The council also noted that the investment benefits the local community and promotes sustainable tourism. They clarified that the construction would proceed as planned and start immediately, requiring the removal of personal items, junk, and other structures within the project location, including certain trees. However, the council is committed to reintroducing mangroves and native island plants as part of the nature-based restoration efforts.

A similar development project in the area was done back in 2014 and met with public dissatisfaction. The Sunset Board Walk development project was completed to transform a section of the “Embarcadero” area into a more welcoming site for visitors. The project, which was part of the Sustainable Tourism Program (STP), cost over $6 million and included the construction of the San Pedro Sunset Boardwalk and Water Taxi terminal. The funding for the project was provided through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to the Government of Belize. The loan was to be repaid from the general revenue generated by taxpayers.

Despite strong opposition from the locals on the island, officials ignored community objections and completed the facility on March 14, 2014. However, the facility is underused and shows signs of wear and neglect. The project, spearheaded by the then Area Representative, Honorable Manuel Heredia, has faced criticism since its introduction, and residents remain unsatisfied. The project involved transforming a section of the lagoon side, traditionally used by fishermen to clean their catch, into a 2000 linear feet concrete sunset boardwalk. A multipurpose pier was also incorporated, which housed international and domestic water taxi terminals. The development also featured a football field with restrooms and changing rooms constructed on the reclaimed lagoon-land area. These facilities were intended to encourage locals and tourists to enjoy leisure and relaxation, enhancing the island’s tourism experience. The Sunset Boardwalk has not reached its full potential, and residents are concerned that the new structures may compromise the island’s appeal.

Many island residents now fear a repeat of issues seen with the Sunset Boardwalk development. Residents call for a comprehensive meeting to gather all perspectives before deciding. Despite this, SPTC and the Misters involved are determined to proceed with the original plan announced on social media.