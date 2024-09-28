Cabinet to discuss policy to restrict large trucks in downtown San Pedro

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) continues working on a solution restricting the use of large sand/dump/delivery trucks in the downtown area. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said the Ministry of Transport has discussed this matter, and his team has recommended that these large vehicles be either barged or downsized. As a result, the Ministry of Transport is reportedly preparing a paper to submit to the Cabinet with recommendations from the SPTC.

Mayor Nuñez hopes that when the issue is discussed in Cabinet, they will consider their views and pass the new regulation. The Mayor said that the SPTC will make an official announcement if it is passed. He added that the proposed policy would also restrict trailers over 20 feet long from traversing through the downtown area. “The truck owners will be approached and notified about the changes,” he said. Nuñez also explained that once the policy is approved, the restriction of these large vehicles in the downtown area will follow a process. “The changes cannot be implemented from one day to the next. There will be a process,” he said. He said they have been looking at different avenues to limit the number of trucks. Nuñez pointed out that they would like to restrict all these large vehicles completely, but they will occasionally be needed for municipal works in the downtown area.

Another issue the mayor discussed was the impact the new road infrastructure was already having. Some residents have reported that some of the newly paved roads are beginning to show wear and tear due to these large trucks, while the streets in downtown San Pedro continue to endure this heavy traffic. Mayor Nuñez said it is a complicated matter, but they are doing their best to balance progress and safety.

Mayor Nuñez first shared the proposal to implement such a restriction in late July this year. The next step in the municipal policy will be determined after the proposal is discussed at the Cabinet level. Meanwhile, the SPTC maintains a schedule restricting the crossing of these large trucks through the downtown area during peak hours of the day. The schedule restricting the crossing of these trucks indicates that from Monday to Friday, no large trucks should be in town from 7:30AM to 9AM. Then, from 11:20AM to 1PM and 3PM to 4PM. The schedule notes no crossing is allowed on Saturdays after 11:30AM, and trucks are restricted in town on Sundays and holidays.