Design changes made to the Artisan Market project; construction to start soon

A project to construct a new artisan market at El Embarcadero, west of downtown San Pedro, is encountering controversy as some artisans and residents oppose it. Following some small protests, the project will undergo minor design changes, leading to the removal of the previous poster displaying the market plans. The proposed new market is a collaborative effort between the Minister of Tourism, Honorable Anthony Mahler, and Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez.

The main changes will exclude two-story structures as initially featured in the project’s plans. The first phase of the development will only house ten vendors, with additional features to be included in the other stages of the project. The central issue protesters (artisans, some residents, and even fishers) continue to point out is the reported government’s lack of community consultation. Some residents and fishermen who have used the Embarcadero area for years to keep their boats and fishing traps said during a protest on September 26th that the project could affect their daily routines. They noted that no consultation was ever held regarding the project.

A week after the standoff, no further developments occurred in the area. Speaking with one concerned fisherman, he noted that tourism is being prioritized more than anything else. While fishermen said they understand the importance of tourism, the Embarcadero area is the only place they can dock their boats. “This is where we do our jobs. This is where we store our material for our daily jobs,” he said. The project calls for a clean-up of the area, which some residents consider troubling. “We have our stuff there, and they want to throw it away. We spent a lot of money on these things,” another resident said. They emphasized the need for a consultation to discuss how the area can be developed without jeopardizing the resident’s and fishers’ property and daily activities.

According to Perez, no fishermen will be displaced, and the project will enhance the tourism area. Perez said that the project’s second phase will include two concrete docks. He said there would be a discussion about where these docks could be built. These docks will be designed for fishermen to use and clean their fish products as they have done over the years. Perez reassured the fishermen that the plan was inclusive and aimed at benefiting everyone in the area.

Some of the artisans continue to refuse to relocate to the proposed market. According to them, no one consulted with them, and they do not think the new location suits their businesses. They noted that the space is too small, and they would want an area that can accommodate the 29 artisans.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) reiterated that they are focusing on the artisans in this project because they are the ones who link our visitors with Belizean craftsmanship and culture. They want them to be in a better location and more attractive to customers. They ask those opposed to considering the benefits of the new artisan market, which will upgrade the area and finally become the beautiful sunset boardwalk everyone has been waiting for. The SPTC added that they want to provide artisans with a home worthy of their craft.