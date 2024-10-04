Moving crew disrupts traffic and causes power outage on Seagrape Drive while transporting a house

On Wednesday, October 2nd, a hazardous and disruptive situation unfolded on Seagrape Drive south of San Pedro Town. Motorists, pedestrians, and residents were unexpectedly confronted with a house being transported along the busy road. The incident disrupted traffic and caused a brief power outage when nearby power lines were damaged. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) clarified that they did not grant permission for the transportation of the house, and the person responsible will be served with fines.

The moving crew was observed trying to move the house down Seagrape Drive just after 4PM, and according to those witnessing the incident, no one tried to stop them. Some residents noted that some traffic officers were guiding the move. However, others say they did not see anyone from the police or SPTC monitoring the activity. Members of the SPTC reported to the scene sometime after to assess the damage caused. An official note from the town board reiterated that the moving crew did not have the permits for the move. They also advised those affected to document their damages so those involved can be held accountable. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nunez told The Sun that the moving crew was advised against it until they were granted the necessary permits. The mayor said that the movement time is also important as these approved activities are best done late at night or early in the morning with adequate coordination and monitoring. The SPTC is now preparing fines.

The SPTC noted that this type of movement/relocation requires clearance from the Building Unit, the traffic department, the San Pedro Police Formation, and utility companies on the island. The public was reminded that failure to do so would result in fines and other penalties. In this case, those responsible for moving this house without the necessary permits will face the consequences, including substantial fines, legal action, and potential damage compensation to affected parties.

While the SPTC is dealing with this issue, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Transport coincidentally issued a release on Wednesday. It pointed out an increasing number of instances where houses are being transported on highways without the necessary permits. As the principal authority on transport matters, the ministry reminded the public and all relevant stakeholders that any movement of houses on public highways also requires prior approval from the ministry.

Under traffic regulations, they noted the same rules stated by the SPTC, which stated that all houses being transported must be accompanied by police or transport department vehicles. The ministry further explained that these escort vehicles are crucial for alerting other road users, ensuring oversized loads’ safe and efficient movement, and preventing accidents.

These activities will now be actively monitored to ensure compliance with the law, and enforcement measures will be taken against those found in violation, as in the San Pedro case. Everyone must adhere to these regulations for the safety and security of all road users.

To obtain information on obtaining a permit, the SPTC can be contacted at 226-2198 or visit their offices on Barrier Reef Drive. On the mainland, the Department of Transport can be reached at

828-6752.