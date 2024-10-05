Island residents concerned about rising home rental prices as San Pedro continues to grow

The cost of living in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, has always been higher than in other parts of Belize. As one of the fastest growing municipalities, many people from off the island come to work here and usually look for affordable homes to rent in the outskirts of downtown San Pedro. In the past, these areas lacked essential infrastructure, but now there are planned projects to upgrade them with more services and amenities; conversely, rent for housing is expected to increase as the market becomes more robust and the demand for housing increases. This is causing concern among lower-income residents, especially as there is no known policy in Belize to regulate rental costs.

One of these areas of concern is the San Mateo subdivision. A project to upgrade the infrastructure and services for the subdivision of San Mateo was signed on August 31st during the Third High-Level Dialogue of the Regional Climate Change Platform of Finance and Economy Ministries held in San Pedro. The Inter-American Development Bank and the Government of Belize will fund this project, which will see improvement in urban infrastructure, benefiting San Mateo with better streets, sewage, drainage system, public parks, and other essential services. These upgrades are expected to raise the cost of services such as rent.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez mentioned that the local authorities cannot control the increase in housing rentals, as there is no legislation on rent control in Belize. He noted that a rise in rent may occur due to the new amenities in a particular area but emphasized that the island needs the workforce to move forward.

Residents shared different prices for rentals depending on the neighborhood. In areas like San Pedrito and DFC, weekly rentals in one-bedroom apartments range between $150-$175/week, while larger units (apartments) can go from $800 and above. In the past, San Mateo was an area where many laborers could find affordable housing, but in the past couple of years, prices have increased. A resident shared that the price for a one-bedroom apartment can range from $175 to $200 per week, while newer units start from $250 per week. The increase in housing rental is already experienced across the island and is expected to continue.

Many residents also share the issue of the lack of affordable land and home ownership options in San Pedro. As the island’s population continues to expand, more land needs to be found for new subdivisions. Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez is working on a project for a subdivision in northern Ambergris Caye. The project is in the planning stage and is expected to start taking shape in the upcoming months.

Perez has been saying that his team continues to search for a suitable area in the northern part of the island to accommodate first-time landowners. Once the area has been identified, it will be equipped with the necessary utility services. The population of San Pedro is considered well over 20,000, and there is a need for more space for subdivisions. The island community is expected to continue growing in infrastructure and population.