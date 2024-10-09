SPTC reiterates that proper garbage disposal is everyone’s business

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is aggressively addressing the ongoing issue of improper garbage disposal across the island. Despite several calls for residents to help clean up the island, the issue persists at an alarming rate. As a result, the SPTC is now taking a proactive approach to solving the problem. Anyone caught violating the law regarding littering and improper garbage disposal will be liable to pay a minimum fine of five hundred dollars.

Councilor Johnnia Duarte, who oversees the Environment and Climate Change portfolio, stressed that the garbage problem is one that can only be effectively addressed through community effort. “We regularly conduct clean-up operations using trucks and tractors that cover various neighborhoods on a weekly basis. However, we’ve noticed a recurring pattern where areas, once cleared of debris, are quickly filled with waste again. This practice is not only illegal but also necessitates us to repeatedly clean up the same areas unnecessarily,” said Duarte. She further stated that there have been requests for stricter enforcement of penalties for unauthorized dumping. “While we have started imposing these penalties, we continue to focus on engaging with the community. Improper waste disposal presents significant environmental and communal concerns. Abandoned waste on streets or in unauthorized spaces can lead to soil and water contamination, threaten local wildlife, and create unhygienic conditions for residents. Alongside immediate health hazards, it contributes to long-term environmental degradation. It is the responsibility of all individuals to ensure proper waste management, not only to maintain the beauty of our local areas but also to protect the ecosystem that we all depend on.”

Duarte reaffirmed the SPTC’s commitment to addressing these challenges and stressed the importance of implementing penalties and fostering community collaboration to reduce unauthorized dumping and promote better practices. “We are dedicated to tackling these issues and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone, in partnership with organizations such as the Department of Environment (DOE). We are now emphasizing the law as it seems that only the imposition of fines will deter individuals because it is evident that everyone is aware of the penalties. We, at the council, express our gratitude for the DOE’s full-time presence on the island and commitment. We assure the community that we are working closely with them to address these issues and ensure that non-compliant entities are penalized,” said Duarte.

Community members are helping clean up the island

Meanwhile, a new group called the “North Ambergris Alliance” has started a community clean-up campaign to remove waste from the northern part of Ambergris Caye. The goal is to create a more visually appealing and sustainable environment for residents and visitors. The founders of the alliance, Diane Campbell, Lexi Kjorlien, Rebecca Coutant, Catherine Paz, and James Prochaska, have taken the lead in organizing clean-up activities along the roadsides, targeting one mile at a time. They aim to contribute to the solution and produce visible improvements. Their first clean-up initiative was held in the Tres Cocos Area on Saturday, October 5th.

In an interview, Rebecca Coutant expressed, “The primary aim of our campaign is to remove substantial debris from the northern roadsides by collecting waste along the route and enhancing and organizing each mile through regular waste disposal and appropriate signage. Furthermore, we intend to commence landscaping efforts and introduce indigenous flora in specific areas to enhance the visual appeal of our roadways. The clean-up campaign is not an isolated event. It is planned that each northern mile will be overseen by a leader or team that will sustain the clean-up efforts throughout the year so that the environment thrives as it should.”

Coutant also shared her thoughts on what is behind the current garbage issue the island is facing. “The main issue is improper disposal, lack of waste receptacles, and organized collection. We are working with the SPTC to identify waste collection and storage sites and to facilitate proper waste collection for everyone. Private residences, apartments, condominiums, hotels, and commercial establishments all need an appropriate number of waste bins based on their size. Construction projects also need regulations for proper waste disposal. New laws and regulations must be implemented to make these changes. For example, a ratio of five bins for every five apartments is recommended. Therefore, we urge property owners to pay attention to the requirements of their respective areas. Using waste bags within bins is advised to prevent spillage onto the streets.” She concluded, “I extend my gratitude to all those who participated and supported us in this week’s inaugural clean-up campaign. We were helped by approximately forty-five to fifty individuals, which undeniably made a significant difference. The transformation is remarkable, and we are only beginning our efforts.”

Those in the northern region or interested in joining the new clean-up initiative for the North of Ambergris Caye can contact 614-3340 or join the designated Facebook group.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) expresses gratitude for the community’s support and looks forward to widespread participation in creating a cleaner environment. This goal can only be achieved by placing all garbage in designated bins and properly bagging them. Additionally, residents are reminded that the owner should take all other types of trash directly to the Solid Waste Transfer Station.