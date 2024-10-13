Indigenous People’s Resistance Day 2024 – Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact

Press Release – Belmopan – October 11, 2024. On this Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day, October 11, 2024, the Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous People’s Affairs joins the people of Belize and the world in commemorating the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of Indigenous People. This year’s theme, “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact,” reminds us of the urgent need to safeguard the Indigenous Peoples’ collective rights to their lands and territories, which are important to biodiversity and the preservation of cultural and linguistic diversity.

Indigenous Peoples living in voluntary isolation and those in initial contact represent one of humanity’s most distinct and vulnerable groups. Their existence within their ancestral lands is not only a symbol of resilience, but a living testament to the incredible diversity of our world. These communities’ survival is essential, not only for their unique cultural heritage, but also for the protection of the planet. Belize’s Indigenous Peoples have been integral to the nation’s rich cultural heritage, environmental stewardship, and economic growth. From traditional knowledge that supports conservation efforts, to contributions in agriculture, eco-tourism, and the financial sector, the Garifuna and Maya communities embody a deep connection between people, land, and sustainable livelihoods. Their contributions continue to enrich the social fabric of Belize, adding depth to the country’s multicultural identity and helping to maintain the natural ecosystems that sustain our economy.

The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of Indigenous Peoples across Belize. Today, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, reaffirms the Ministry’s dedication to these efforts, “As we commemorate Indigenous People’s Resistance Day 2024, we honor the resilience of our Indigenous communities and recognize their invaluable contributions to our nation. The Ministry remains committed to protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples, ensuring their voices are heard in every decision-making process and working with them to protect their rights. This is not only vital for their survival, but essential to Belize’s environmental conservation and cultural richness. Together, we will continue to uphold their rights, support their development, and celebrate their profound role in our society.”

As we reflect on the legacy of resistance and resilience on this important day, the Ministry pledges to continue working in partnership with Indigenous communities to promote their rights and advance initiatives that safeguard Belize’s cultural and natural heritage for generations to come.