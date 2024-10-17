Reverse Osmosis Water Plant inaugurated in Caye Caulker

On Friday, October 11th, Belize Water Services (BWS) celebrated the inauguration of its 150k Reverse Osmosis Plant and a groundbreaking ceremony for a new water treatment facility in Caye Caulker Village. This marked a significant milestone for the company and highlighted its commitment to improving water quality and availability for the community.

The new water treatment facility incorporates cutting-edge technology to ensure an effective purification process, contributing to sustainable water management. The Executive Chairman of BWS, Cornelio Acosta, explained that despite previously satisfying ninety-five percent of the island’s water demand, a comprehensive evaluation led to acquiring a $150,000 desalination plant. This strategic investment will strengthen the company’s capacity to address increasing water requirements over the next decade to fifteen years.

Prime Minister John Briceño emphasized the impact of this endeavor, addressing past challenges such as water scarcity and poor water quality experienced by Caye Caulker residents. He stressed the importance of strategic planning to meet the region’s evolving needs over the next decade. “Water is life, and here in Caye Caulker, there were two issues. First, there was a shortage of water; there was not enough. Secondly, the water didn’t taste good, so people didn’t want to drink it, forcing many people to buy water when they didn’t need it. BWS has been seeing the projections, the growth, and now, as we go into the north and we have some fairly big investments and hotels, they figured that we need to start to plan for that so that the next 7, 8, 10 years from now,” said Briceño in a media interview.

Caye Caulker Village Chair Seleny Villanueva Pott affirmed the transformative impact of the new water treatment facility, expressing optimism that the improved water quality would alleviate the financial burden on local families who previously had to purchase potable water. The Reverse Osmosis plant has made previously unpalatable water suitable for consumption, addressing the community’s longstanding concerns about water quality. “The water wasn’t the best quality; it smelled, and you could taste the chlorine. However, since the technology has changed, there’s no smell or taste. I know a lot of tourists are now complimenting the quality of the water. It’s drinkable; I think you guys tried it this morning, so we’re happy to say that many families will be saving on drinking water since it is now available to us.”

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Briceño and the BWS team visited the Caye Caulker R.C. Primary School and Ocean Academy High School, where they awarded grants of five thousand dollars to assist students with their school fees. Prime Minister Briceño stated, “BWS provided a grant of five thousand dollars, which will be used to cover the fees for students at both primary and high school. I have also committed to providing an additional five thousand dollars through the village chair, Ms. Pott, to ensure the funds reach students in need. It is imperative for us to extend the requisite support to our students so that they can focus on their studies without concerns about being sent home due to unpaid fees.”

With improved access to potable water and school fees paid, residents of Caye Caulker are thankful for the efforts made to improve their daily lives.