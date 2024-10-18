Mandated easements ensure emergency vehicle and public areas

Access to the beach in many areas of downtown San Pedro is often facilitated through alleyways known as easements, primarily located between buildings. These easements are considered public land, meaning no one may use or obstruct them without proper authorization. While some areas provide easy access to these amenities, others may face conflicts due to ongoing construction projects. By law, 10-foot easements are required to allow access to emergency vehicles, and local authorities are responsible for ensuring compliance with this requirement.

In Belize, all land up to 66 feet from the high-water mark is classified as national land or “Queen’s Land.” This designation ensures that it remains accessible to the public and free from development. Therefore, occupying this land without permission is considered unlawful use of National Land.

Recent developments have raised concerns about the local authorities’ efforts in monitoring and enforcement. According to the law, and after consulting with experts in land surveys, easements fall under the jurisdiction of town and city councils. These councils ensure that easements remain equally accessible to the public and stakeholders. Furthermore, they must maintain a width of 10 feet, and any infringements from projects must be addressed promptly through warnings or stop orders.

While the Department of Lands may have some say regarding land title rights, other entities with jurisdiction over public areas, such as roads and easements, include the Ministry of Works and the courts, particularly when legal procedures are involved. Those familiar with these matters emphasize that, in conflicting surveys, the local government, town council, or city council should issue a stop order and pursue the appropriate channels to resolve the issue. This process should not hinder the progress of community-benefiting infrastructure projects.

Other construction measures

In San Pedro, the local building unit collaborates closely with the Central Building Authority. According to building regulations, all constructions must maintain a five-foot clearance on two sides, a minimum of ten feet at the back, and eight feet for parking in the front. The Building Unit in San Pedro emphasizes that these regulations aim to reduce street congestion and prevent the spread of fires. This requirement ensures fire engines can access properties off main streets during emergencies.

However, the building unit has noted that some projects or individuals ignore these guidelines, constructing closer to property lines or on public property. Such actions are considered alterations and may result in fines and removal costs.

Despite these stringent measures, some residents and stakeholders feel that local authorities have ample room for improvement. Many have expressed concerns over the inadequate enforcement of these guidelines, pointing out that several projects continue to violate the law without consequences. To create a safer and better island community, the governing entities responsible for sustainable development are to enforce the established regulations.