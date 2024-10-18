San Pedro Lions Club hosts recruitment session in Caye Caulker

As the San Pedro Lions Club continues to grow its membership, it is also encouraging the establishment of additional branches in other parts of the country. On October 12th, club members visited the sister island of Caye Caulker to finalize details and officially launch their new branch in La Isla Cariñosa.

During the visit, the Area Leader of 3A Latin America and the Caribbean, Lion Dr. Sol Yam, was joined by San Pedro Lions Club President Nesher Acosta and his team. During their time on Caye Caulker, they met with key stakeholders from the island community to discuss the new Lions branch. The club expressed eagerness to begin this new chapter and create meaningful experiences for the community.

The meeting included a presentation on Lionism and the benefits of being a member of this international community. President Acosta and Lion Marina Kay shared insights about a global initiative called Mission 1.5, which aims to increase Lions membership to 1.5 million worldwide by July 2027. Launched on July 11, 2023, this initiative seeks to meet the growing needs of communities around the globe to serve more than a billion people annually.

Acosta highlighted the benefits of Mission 1.5 to the attendees from Caye Caulker. He explained that increasing membership would expand the club’s capacity to serve. The challenge also emphasizes greater diversity and inclusion. As communities diversify, new Lion members from various backgrounds with different skills and experiences will be welcomed to join the campaign, contributing to improved services provided by the club.

Once the new branch in Caye Caulker is ready to open, a formal ceremony will be held to welcome it officially into the Lions family. Currently, Lions clubs and membership branches in Belize include San Pedro Town, Belize City, Belmopan City, San Estevan Village, Sarteneja Village, Orange Walk Town, and Corozal Town. Those interested in becoming a San Pedro Lion can email [email protected] for more information.