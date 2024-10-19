Senior Citizens benefit from Digital Skills Training

Saturday, October 19, 2024
On October 13th and 14th, an important initiative aimed at helping senior citizens navigate smartphone communication occurred. The first session was held on Sunday from 1PM to 3PM in Ambergris Caye, followed by a Monday session from 10AM to 12PM in Caye Caulker. These educational training sessions focused on enhancing digital skills, boosting confidence, and improving overall communication among seniors.

Originally scheduled at the House of Culture, the training was relocated due to inclement weather to ensure better participant engagement. The University of Belize organized this initiative in collaboration with the National Council on Aging, the Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples Affairs, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Councilor Dianeli Aranda. Its primary goal was to bridge the digital divide in Belize by equipping senior citizens with essential digital literacy skills through training and mentorship.
One participant, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her personal growth and empowerment during a media interview. She noted that many seniors often struggle to get assistance from younger family members, who may feel overwhelmed or pressed for time. She expressed that the sessions made her more independent and knowledgeable about smartphone features, including email and messaging apps. Additionally, she acknowledged the broader challenges many seniors face and expressed pride in her newfound skills, enabling her to share this knowledge with friends and family.
In a recent media interview, Councilor Dianeli Aranda, responsible for Human Development and Youth Initiatives, emphasized the importance of training digital skills for individuals aged 55 and older. She articulated that such training is crucial for enabling seniors to stay connected, access essential services, and maintain independence. Furthermore, she noted that developing these skills provides mental stimulation, safeguards against online fraud, and facilitates engagement in new hobbies. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, empowering seniors with digital literacy is beneficial and vital for their overall well-being. She also mentioned that additional training sessions are planned; however, scheduling will depend on available funding and be communicated via the social media platform https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.

