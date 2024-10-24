Renovations underway for the basketball court at Boca del Rio

The condition of a basketball court is crucial for the game’s overall quality. Recognizing its importance, RE/MAX Belize Real Estate has partnered with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) to renovate the Boca del Rio Park basketball court. This initiative began on October 9th with repairs to the concrete flooring. The comprehensive revitalization plan includes a new court design inspired by the Belizean flag and replacing two basketball rims. The goal is to create a safe and engaging environment for the youth of Ambergris Caye, promoting access to high-quality outdoor sports and encouraging positive recreational activities.

The press interviewed Will Mitchell, the revitalization project manager and founder, to explain its objectives and expected benefits for the children on the island. He stated, “Through this initiative, we aspire to ensure that the children and youth of San Pedro gain access to high-quality outdoor sports, facilitating positive engagement and addressing potential challenges.”

Mr. Mitchell also noted, “Assessments conducted at San Pedro High School (SPHS) indicated that the existing facilities often become overcrowded with bands and other groups, disrupting the training schedules of the basketball teams. Therefore, we aim to attract world-class talent to lead programs for the youth, exposing them to opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable while fostering community cohesion. Repairs on the concrete flooring have already started, and we expect the project to be completed by December. The new court design will feature a color scheme inspired by the Belizean flag, incorporating shades of blue, red, and green in lighter pastel tones to reduce heat absorption from sunlight.” The design will be created by Braden Stein, a talented artist from Canada whose creativity and unique perspective are noteworthy. The prominent ‘San Pedro’ design is also expected to create striking visuals for the final drone footage while providing a vibrant atmosphere for the players.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso, who oversees Public Events & Culture, Sports, after-school programs, Recreational Planning, Parks, and Playgrounds, also spoke to the press. She shared, “Mr. Mitchell presented us with the proposal for this initiative, and we are very excited to collaborate with him to ensure its successful implementation. We look forward to seeing the final improvements of this important project and believe it will greatly enhance the lives of young athletes in San Pedro, providing them with better opportunities.” Residents of Ambergris Caye are encouraged to stay informed as updates about the project will be shared on the San Pedro Town Council’s official page at https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/. Additionally, a call is made for residents to respect the ongoing project and not interfere with or vandalize the area.