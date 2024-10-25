SPTC and the Caye Caulker Village Council discuss garbage collection and trade licenses

On Thursday, October 17th, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez and his team conducted a meeting at the San Pedro Town Council office on the implementation of new garbage collection and trade license systems. Chairlady Seleny Villanueva from the Caye Caulker Village Council attended the meeting and joined the discussion on managing garbage routes, rates, and payment obligations. The conversation addressed application procedures and highlighted the differences between their operations as a town and a village, along with regional meeting protocols.

Caliz from the Trade and Liquor Department explained, “The meeting primarily focused on the council’s management of garbage routes, rates, and financial responsibilities. We recognize that trade licenses are a new initiative for Caye Caulker, as villages have not previously been required to make payments. Our discussions centered on application procedures, proposed rates, and the differences resulting from our status as a town and how meetings are conducted.”

Villanueva expressed a desire to maintain close communication with the SPTC and indicated that they could benefit from its guidance. Villanueva found her interaction with Mayor Nuñez and his team enlightening and beneficial, mentioning that she plans to incorporate their shared experiences and advice into her strategies promptly.

Regarding Caye Caulker’s progress and community development, Villanueva noted their heavy reliance on property tax. She revealed that they haven’t re-evaluated property tax in approximately twenty-five years, which has led to minimal payments. A re-evaluation of property tax is expected to generate additional revenue, which could be allocated to address concerns regarding the poor condition of the island’s roads. She emphasized that this increased revenue would provide resources for improving infrastructure and supporting the island’s development.

Mayor Nuñez shared on social media, “We value our strong relationship with Caye Caulker. We appreciate the opportunity to provide our resources and insights to support the Caye Caulker Village Council. The residents of our island deserve thoughtful and responsible governance.”

While specific details about the trade license regime and plans have not yet been disclosed to the media, SPTC personnel indicated that the community can expect upcoming updates to be shared on the SPTC website at https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.