SPTC issues moratorium for golf cart rental trade licenses and importation of six-seaters, taxis, and large vehicles

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is actively seeking solutions to better manage traffic congestion and monitor the number of vehicles on the island. As a result, the SPTC’s Trade License Board announced on Wednesday, October 23rd, that it will no longer accept trade license application for new golf cart rentals or dealerships. Additionally, the Ambergris Caye Traffic Control Committee (ACTCC) has halted applications for importing new golf carts intended for rentals, taxis, larger vehicles, and, to some extent, six-seater golf carts.

The ACTCC, an external agency to the SPTC, is collaborating with the town board to address the increasing congestion on the island caused by too many vehicles. Their aim is to help alleviate traffic issues, especially in the downtown area. A representative from the ACTCC stated that while golf cart rental services will not be allowed to expand their fleet, they may replace existing golf carts. Similarly, taxi operators can only replace their current vehicles; importing new large vehicles will not be permitted for the time being.

However, there may be exceptions for six-seater golf carts. The ACTCC representative explained, “We can be flexible with six-seaters for places like hotels or companies operating north or south of town, such as in the Secret Beach area. This way, traffic issues in the downtown area can be avoided.”

Islanders who wish to apply for a private golf cart can still do so through the ACTCC. Individuals are advised not to purchase a vehicle before obtaining the necessary permit, and dealers should ensure that buyers have the required permits in place.

The ACTCC and SPTC have reminded existing golf cart rental companies to adhere to the conditions of their permits. These companies must operate solely within their designated premises according to trade license regulations. However, many operators have been observed occupying excess public space to park their carts and solicit customers at the island’s ports of entry. The rules prohibit such actions, and the town board has indicated that several companies have been ticketed for these offenses. These penalties may impact the cart rental companies during the renewal of their trade licenses.

Fines and impounded vehicles

The ACTCC reported that approximately 30 vehicles remain impounded after being brought to the island illegally and without the necessary permits. There is a fine of $2,500 for each vehicle brought to the island without proper authorization. Once this fine is paid, the vehicle must be removed. The owner may then apply for a permit (though approval is not guaranteed) before the vehicle can be returned to the island.

Barge companies are urged to ensure that any vehicles or items requiring permits are properly cleared before transporting them to the island. Local authorities, individuals, and companies are collaborating with the ACTCC to address traffic congestion in San Pedro. The ACTCC emphasized that while this is a challenging task, with the cooperation of the SPTC and the public, there is still an opportunity to manage the vehicular population in San Pedro better.