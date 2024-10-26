SPTC continues to warn against improper waste disposal; residents encouraged to report culprits

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is actively addressing the significant challenge of improper waste disposal in Ambergris Caye. Across town, large volumes of waste, particularly from the DFC neighborhood, are being observed dumped on public and private property. This results in waste accumulation on properties, as some residents use garbage transportation services that do not deliver the waste to the designated transfer station. Instead, they often deposit their garbage on vacant properties to avoid the transfer station fees. The Council has initiated warnings and fines for illegal dumping when individuals are caught.

Councilor Johnnia Duarte, who oversees Community Beautification and Upkeep, Environmental and Climate Change Initiatives, and other programs, recently shared her insights about initiatives to address this concern in a press interview. Additionally, SPTC is advising against using garbage for landfills. This once common practice is now unacceptable as it causes environmental damage.

Duarte stated, “We actively encourage the community to properly bag all trash, as this is essential for maintaining a clean environment. We discourage the use of metal and plastic as makeshift landfills and are working with the Department of Environment to ensure regulatory compliance. We will be issuing warnings and fines to promote adherence to the law. Additionally, we advise residents who contract garbage transportation services to request proof of delivery, such as a receipt. This practice ensures that waste is disposed of responsibly and helps curb the worrying trend of illegal dumping on other properties. We value the community’s vigilance in this matter.”

Lastly, Duarte emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with various cleanup initiatives, such as the North Ambergris Alliance, along with other student and volunteer campaigns. At the SPTC, we invite all residents to participate in these efforts to clean up our community. I believe that together, we can collect a substantial amount of garbage from all neighborhoods in San Pedro, promoting a healthier and cleaner Isla Bonita for everyone to enjoy.”

To address instances of improper garbage disposal, residents are encouraged to contact the Town Council at 226-2198 to report individuals who are improperly disposing of garbage.