Sunday, October 27, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Many Thanks for September 14th Blood Drive

Dear Editor,
The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group wishes to thank all those who came to donate blood on September 14. Members of the Ambergris Caye community generously donated 6 pints of blood, which can can potentially save the lives of up to 18 persons.
We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive possible. We could not have done it without your help! Alex Cart Rental, Bowen and Bowen, El Charro Buffet & Mexican Food, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio/TV Morning Show San Pedro Town Council, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Lions Club, and Wayo’s Beach Bar.
Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the Sept 14 blood drive was a success: Zsapphirrah Coleman, Councillor Marina Kay, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Princessa Erikson, and Phillip Ramsey.
Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services from Belize City who gave up their weekend time to come to San Pedro to collect the blood: Ruby Aguillin, Adrian Martinez, Alma Trejo, and Erin Walford.
Finally, we want to let the Ambergris Caye community know that the next blood drive for 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, December 14. Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will put this date on your calendars so that you too can give the gift of life!
NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood.
Thank you: Ashty Dennison (San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group Co-Coordinator)
“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”

