San Pedro Lions Club welcomes new members during its 49th anniversary celebration

The San Pedro Lions Club welcomed seven new members during a swearing-in ceremony on Friday, October 25th. This event coincided with the club’s 49th anniversary celebration, showcasing the impact of Lionism in San Pedro. Despite the inclement weather, the celebration drew a good crowd and featured inspiring speeches that highlighted the Lions’ ongoing efforts and their commitment to Mission 1.5, which aims to increase global membership by 1.5 million by 2027.

Master of Ceremonies Lion Eiden Salazar Jr led the formalities. The ceremony began shortly after 8 PM, with the installation of the head table, which included San Pedro Lions Club President Lion Nesher Acosta, Area Leader of the Global Action Team 3A for Latin America and the Caribbean Lion Dr. Sol Yam, Chair for Zone 59 Lion Rita Douglas, Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, and Zone 59 Queen Karissa Vasquez.

As is customary, the event featured flag bearers. Past Zone Chair Lion Nigel Belisle carried the Belizean flag, while Past District Governor Lion and Senior Justice of the Peace Baldemar Graniel was responsible for the Lions Club flag. Father Eduardo Montemayor delivered the invocation, followed by a minute of silence in honor of all fallen Lions around the world. Afterward, Past San Pedro Lions President Lion Everette Anderson made brief remarks to welcome everyone to the celebration and acknowledge the head table.

Lion Dr. Yam then took to the podium to acknowledge the San Pedro Lion’s significant impact on their community and beyond. “You have participated in clinical projects, fed the hungry, assisted children, cleaned parks, and contributed to environmental efforts,” she said. “All of this has been accomplished because we believe in leaving the world a better place than we found it. I encourage you to continue serving the San Pedro community.”

Lion Dr. Yam also praised President Acosta and his team for connecting with the people of Caye Caulker and finalizing plans to open a club branch on the sister island soon.

The San Pedro Dance Company performed during a brief intermission following Dr. Yam’s speech. Afterward, President Acosta expressed gratitude to those in attendance, thanking the members for their hard work on the island, across the country, and worldwide. The Honorable Perez also thanked the island club for its efforts and commitment to supporting them in their projects. He noted that upon his soon retirement, he is considering joining the club.

Next on the agenda was the swearing-in of new Lion members. Zone Chair Douglas recited the history of the Lions and congratulated the new members on their decision to join the global organization. The new members and their sponsors took the oath and were presented with Lion jackets and pins. The new members include Lion Jennie Staines, Lion Nelda Reyes, Lion Irenie Gonzalez-Worthington, Lion Nathalie Olivarez, Lion Blanca Velasquez, Lion Abi Canelo, and Lion Salvador Caliz. Special pins were also presented to Lion Marina Kay and President Acosta.

To conclude the formalities, Lion Queen Vasquez delivered the Vote of Thanks. The Lion family sang their theme song and continued the celebration with the island’s iconic Rompe Raja band.