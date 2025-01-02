First case of New World Screwworm detected in Belize

Reports of New World Screwworm infections have been documented across Central America, but no cases had been reported in Belize until Saturday, December 28th. The Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security confirmed that the infection was detected in a cow in Crique Sarco Village, southwestern Toledo District, near the Guatemalan border.

The New World Screwworm is a highly destructive parasite primarily targeting livestock and other animals. In response to an infestation, the Ministry of Agriculture quickly dispatched technical teams to the affected area to investigate the situation. On Monday, December 30th, the ministry held a virtual press conference to outline the known facts of the case.

Dr. Roxanna Alvarez, the Director of Animal Health at BAHA, provided details about the incident. She reported that a wound containing 59 live larvae was detected and removed from a six-month-old Brangus heifer, an American hybrid beef cattle breed. The wound on the right ear was treated, and no other injuries or infestations were found on the animal. Dr. Alvarez also confirmed that no other animals in the herd exhibited lesions, wounds, or signs of infestation. “The producer was informed that his farm was under quarantine and, therefore, he would not be allowed to move any animals in or out of the establishment. He was also advised that follow-up technical visits would be necessary,” she said. “He was given advice on treatment and preventative measures for his entire herd.” Dr. Alvarez added that the nearest positive case from the suspected case in Crique Sarco is in Modesto Mendez, Guatemala, located approximately 11.83 miles in a straight line.

Minister of Agriculture Honourable Jose Mai said that his team believes the New World screwworm fly flew to Toledo from the Guatemalan side. “We have to assume there is a population of fertile flies, and one of them may have found his way into Belize and found an open wound,” he said. Mai also addressed concerns regarding livestock exports to Mexico. The neighboring country warned that if Belize reports a screwworm case, they will suspend cattle imports for up to a year. However, Mai clarified that a single case would not impact Belize’s trade with Mexico. He said Mexico’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Julio Berdegue, was informed of the incident and has pledged his full support to Belize. “We met in Palenque, Chiapas, recently, and one of the main topics discussed was the new export protocol. At that time, they were still banned from exporting into the United States,” he explained. “But a few days later, the United States gave them a new protocol saying that you can export under new conditions,” Mai noted that Dr. Berdegue informed him that his team was working on the new protocols for Belize’s export to Mexico. “It means that we will not lose a day of exporting cattle to Mexico. Our cattle exports will continue. Of course, with a different protocol,” Mai said.

The public and stakeholders are encouraged to report cases of suspect larval infestations in animals to the BAHA Animal Health Department offices at 824-4872 in Central Farm, Cayo, 302-1388 in Orange Walk Town, or via WhatsApp at 670-7003.