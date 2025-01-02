Inclement weather on New Year’s Day delayed flights out of San Pedro

On New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1st, one of the busiest travel days of the year, flights out of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, were delayed for several hours due to heavy rainfall, particularly affecting the mainland. Many travelers heading to the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) were seen waiting at the John Greif II Municipal Airport terminals for updates. While some passengers could fly out of the island, others had to reschedule their flights for the following day.

At the terminals of Tropic Air and Maya Island Air, signs were posted informing passengers that flights leaving the island were delayed due to severe weather conditions at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA). The waiting areas were crowded, with some passengers even sitting outside, hoping for good news. One traveler expressed optimism that the weather would improve in time for their international flight out of Belize. Many passengers acknowledged the delays, emphasizing that safety is the top priority, especially when flying in adverse weather. Those unable to reach PGIA had to extend their stay on the island for an extra day. Fortunately, the weather significantly improved on Thursday, December 2nd.

On January 1st, rainy conditions persisted across most parts of the country. The National Meteorological Service of Belize reported very wet and unstable weather for the coastline and Belize City. They indicated that showers and thunderstorms affected these areas. A strong thunderstorm watch warned of possible damaging winds, intense lightning, and heavy rainfall. Additionally, a small craft caution was issued.

Delays in outgoing flights from San Pedro have occurred, but these do not necessarily stem from weather conditions. The first instance of this was noted in February 2015 when the PGIA was closed to air traffic due to Air Traffic Controllers calling in sick. This situation caused significant chaos across the country, as no aircraft could either land or take off from the nation’s only international airport. As a result, there were long delays, and some international flights were diverted to nearby countries. Reports indicated that the issue arose from staff demanding better working conditions. Fortunately, the matter was fully resolved just days after the shutdown.

On December 30, 2024, a similar incident caused delays at the PGIA when most immigration officers called in sick. Only one officer could process outgoing passengers, leading to long lines and significant delays. Passengers expressed their frustration at the chaos; however, the immigration department operating at the PGIA reportedly resolved the matter quickly.