San Pedro Lions Club leads fundraising efforts for families displaced by devastating fire

On December 30, 2024, the San Pedro Lions Club quickly organized a full-day fundraiser at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town to support families affected by a devastating fire that occurred the day before. This tragic incident left twelve families homeless after two apartment buildings and a garage on Sea Star Street were destroyed.

The community united to show remarkable cooperation by donating clothing, household items, and money to help those affected by the tragedy. The Lions members responsible for organizing the fundraiser emphasized the significance of these contributions in assisting families as they rebuild after the devastating fire. Once again, San Pedro Town showcased the strength of its community bonds during this difficult time. Their collective efforts highlighted the importance of supporting one another in need.

This event highlights the Lions Club’s dedication to community service and disaster relief. “We want to thank everyone who has donated to Our Donation drive. Your help has been very much appreciated,” said the San Pedro Lions Club in a social media post.

In addition to this fundraiser, the Lions Club plans further initiatives, including a barbecue sale in early January 2025, to raise additional funds for the fire victims. Anyone wishing to contribute to the cause still welcomes household items and monetary donations. Direct deposits can be made to Atlantic Bank account 100 030 618 under San Pedro Lions Club.