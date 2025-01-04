Editorial – The Sun will always shine on San Pedro Town

With the new year comes new beginnings. For the last twenty years, I have had the honor of being the editor of The San Pedro Sun. My husband Ron and I saw great potential in the paper when we purchased it in October 2004, and we couldn’t be prouder of our growth while maintaining our commitment to community news. With that growth came broader distribution, a new office location, eight staff members (from an initial three), and the San Pedro Sun Visitor Guide, which evolved into the My Beautiful Belize Travel Magazine ten years ago. Our websites and social media pages for both publications have grown exponentially, as has our print circulation now that we’ve recovered from the print hiatus due to the pandemic.

None of our success would be possible without the invaluable dedication of our long-time staff, many of whom have been with us for more than ten years. They are the true essence of The San Pedro Sun and a young lifeline to our future. With that said, it is bittersweet to step down as the editor of The Sun, but passing the torch to our talented, intelligent, committed, and energetic Associate Editor, Janelle Cowo-Gonzalez, makes this transition seamless. Janelle started as a rookie reporter over twelve years ago and has held every position, from reporter to advertising sales, office management, and Associate Editor, for the last three years. She knows every aspect of producing the newspaper. The San Pedro Sun couldn’t be in better hands with our senior reporter Dion Vansen, staff reporter Mathew Lainfiesta, and Advertising Sales/Office Manager Brenda Pacheco as her team.

Of course, I like to joke that once you are a part of The Sun, “ink flows in your veins,” and you are forever a part of the family. Although I will attempt to “semi-retire,” I remain committed to The Sun and will remain a Media Operations Specialist, advising the Editor and staff when needed and proofreading content. I am most excited to continue as the Managing Editor of My Beautiful Belize and can’t wait to cover amazing stories throughout this beautiful country we call home.

2025 will be a year of growth and prosperity for us all, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your confidence and support. The Sun will always shine on San Pedro Town!

/s/ Tamara Sniffin