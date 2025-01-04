“Lack of consultation” leads to injunction on Artisan Market Project

The situation regarding the relocation of the artisan market in San Pedro Town has escalated due to a recent injunction to stop the ongoing construction project. The Ministry of Tourism and Honorable Andre Perez plan to establish a new artisan market at El Embarcadero on Nurse Shark Street. However, this proposal has encountered opposition from local artisans, fishermen, and residents, who argue that the site is unsuitable and threatens their livelihoods.

In a conversation with Mr. Severo Guerrero on December 30, 2024, he expressed frustration over the lack of consultation before the project’s initiation, stating, “The last two projects that were done in this area had consultation before they even started.” He said, “We want our voices heard; Minister Perez promised we would be consulted before construction started, but that didn’t happen. It was a total of five of us that filed the injunction. My brother, my sister, Mr. Henkins, and his brother are all property owners affected the most by the construction.”

Guerrero clarified that their opposition is not to the beautification but to construction threatening their longstanding practices. He also stated that no consultations were conducted with property owners, pier owners, or fishermen. He highlighted the area’s importance for fishermen and tourists, noting that it has been utilized for over 40 years. “Fishermen use this area to set their traps. When local produce comes in, it’s set up in this area as well. When there is a hurricane, the boats are tied up on the docks as well.”

“As tour guides, we bring tourists back here for the beautiful sunset view. The tourists don’t want to see the concrete structures, and the minister has chosen not to consult with us. And since he won’t consult us, we filed the injunction. If they want to help the artisans, why not keep them in a high-traffic area? They can make something for them at the exact location so it looks good. “

As they prepare for a court hearing on January 23, 2025, Guerrero and others remain hopeful for a favorable outcome that respects their rights and needs.