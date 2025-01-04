San Pedro Town Council to Implement No Parking Zones

The San Pedro Town Council has proposed designating Caribeña Street and a section of Laguna Drive near the high school as no-parking zones. This proposal may raise significant concerns among residents and businesses. One of the primary issues is traffic congestion, which will likely worsen as vehicles circle the area in search of parking, especially during peak school hours when parents are dropping off or picking up students.

This proposal may have been prompted by concerns over potential hazards for pedestrians and students related to ongoing traffic congestion in San Pedro. These two streets are known for their high traffic levels, particularly during the day and on weekends. In the past, when the Saca Chispa Field was built, the former mayor stated that when the field was not in use, it would be designated as public parking during the day to help alleviate some of these issues.

Moreover, enforcing no-parking zones may increase illegal parking in unauthorized areas, creating safety hazards and further complicating traffic flow. Concerned residents fear this situation could lead to conflicts between drivers and local authorities and increased accidents. The impact on tourism cannot be overlooked; San Pedro relies heavily on its tourism sector, and if visitors have difficulty navigating or finding parking, they may choose to avoid the area altogether. This could significantly affect local businesses that depend on tourist activity.

So far, the Town Council has not commented on a timeline for implementing the no-parking zones, public consultation, designated alternative parking for residents and businesses, or enforcement actions.