Powering Progress in La Isla Bonita – BEL’s Battery Energy Storage System to Bolster Energy Reliability

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), in partnership with the Government of Belize and with funding from the World Bank, continues to work diligently on deploying a 10 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in San Pedro Ambergris Caye. The project will be developed at BEL’s property behind the BEL Substation on Pescador Drive, San Pedro, and is slated for completion by 2026.

This project aims to strengthen the island’s power supply, ensuring greater reliability and sustainability for the community of San Pedro.

Powering San Pedro’s Progress

San Pedro is one of Belize’s fastest-growing communities, with energy demand projected to increase by approximately 14% annually. This rapid expansion in San Pedro requires diligent focus on meeting the island’s growing energy needs.

The deployment of a 10 MW Battery Energy Storage System will further strengthen the energy supply to the island, particularly during peak demand hours. The system will allow BEL to store electricity when demand is low and discharge when demand is high.

For residents of San Pedro, businesses, and the hospitality sector, this means improved reliability of power supply and greater certainty that the community’s energy needs will be met, particularly during the hot summer months and high tourism seasons.

A Vision for Sustainability

San Pedranos are deeply connected to their environment and value initiatives that promote sustainability. The BESS project is a forward-thinking solution that aligns with these values. The system facilitates future renewable energy integration and reduces reliance on fossil fuel sources to meet peak demand; therefore, contributing to a greener more sustainable future for the island.

This initiative is part of BEL’s larger plans to deploy 40 MW of battery energy storage systems in strategic locations across Belize. Guided by the company’s Least Cost Expansion Plan (LCEP), the project exemplifies BEL’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions that support Belize’s national development.

Bright Future Ahead

The BESS project in San Pedro, slated for completion in 2026, is a significant step toward improving the reliability and sustainability of the power supply for the community of La Isla Bonita.

This transformative project underscores BEL’s commitment to the people of San Pedro, ensuring that as the island grows, so does the access to safe, reliable, and sustainable energy.

