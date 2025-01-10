Island Taxi Drivers stage protest against ongoing issues of soliciting at ports of entry

On Thursday, January 9th, a group of taxi drivers, accompanied by their federation leaders, protested outside the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) facilities. They were seeking a meeting with Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez to address concerns regarding soliciting at the island’s water taxi terminals and local airport. The drivers stated that, for years, golf cart rentals have negatively impacted their operations by soliciting at these entry points to San Pedro. They aimed to find a solution that benefits both stakeholders. Although the Mayor was unavailable to meet with the taxi federation members, he conveyed his commitment to meet with them soon, along with Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez and Minister of Transport Honourable Rodwell Ferguson through a spokesperson.

The main issue discussed involves the new water taxi terminal located south of downtown San Pedro, where San Pedro Belize Express operates. Taxi drivers claim they are not permitted to park on the side of the road in front of the terminal, while golf cart rental companies are allowed to do so. One taxi driver, Jesus Wiltshire, stated that this situation is unfair to the taxi associations. He mentioned that they have observed golf cart rentals not only parking on the main road but also accessing the terminal’s premises and being allowed to solicit customers. “They even provide taxi services to the passengers, sometimes free of charge,” he said. He urges the local authorities to try intervening to find an amicable solution in which everyone wins.

Walter Moreno, another cab operator, mentioned that they face similar issues at the John Greif II Municipal Airport. He stated that often, golf cart rentals arrive at the airport’s arrival lounges without any pre-bookings. While they are picking up their passengers, the staff from the golf cart rentals approach these guests, attempting to lure them away.

President of the San Pedro Taxi Federation, Valentin Awayo, said they do not want to fight with anyone and prefer taxi operators and golf cart rentals work together. “Let’s be fair, be equal; they get their share, and we get ours,” he said. Awayo mentioned that they discussed a plan to solve the issue in a previous meeting with the Mayor. According to him, only taxi operators would be allowed to pick up guests at the water taxi terminals or airports and have golf cart rentals meet them at their hotels. “In this way, we both win,” he said. “But currently, they are doing what they want; they are allowed to solicit, which is against the town council’s regulations, knowing that they are to operate from their premises as per their trade license,” Awayo mentioned that this has been an ongoing issue for years. He stated that Mayor Nuñez and the Area Representative promised to address the problem, but they have not seen any enforcement action or concrete solutions.

In the past, the SPTC imposed restrictions on golf cart rentals at these entry points, prohibiting them from parking and soliciting business. However, the problems at these locations persist.

The taxi federation is now regrouping to plan its next move. Awayo emphasized that it will continue to advocate for its rights and looks forward to meeting with the Mayor, Area Representative, and Minister of Transport.