San Pedro Town’s Municipal airstrip upgraded

The John Greif II Municipal Airport in San Pedro Town underwent significant upgrades in December 2024, enhancing its capacity and safety features for peak tourism season. This project, which had a budget of approximately $3.7 million, was a collaborative effort involving the Belize Airports Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, and private sector partners such as Maya Island Air and Tropic Air, along with a grant from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In a conversation with Ms. Thea Ramirez, the General Manager of the Belize Airports Authority, she highlighted some of the completed upgrades. The existing runway was resurfaced entirely and rehabilitated to accommodate increased air traffic, including the addition of a holding bay. New lighting systems were installed for both the runway and taxiway, ensuring safe operations during night hours, which is crucial for emergency night flights. An upgrade to the perimeter fencing was also completed, significantly enhancing safety for both aircraft and passengers by preventing unauthorized entry. Additionally, new markings were added to the runway.

Ms. Ramirez mentioned that a new initiative, the Precision Approach Pathway Indicator (PAPI) Lighting System, will be installed in the coming weeks, as rain has delayed the finishing touches on the upgrades. She stated, “This new system will provide visual aids for pilots during landing approaches, further improving safety standards at the airport.”

She also noted that the San Pedro Airport is second in the country only to the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA). During the project, meetings were held with the airlines, and they cooperated throughout the entire process. Ms. Ramirez thanked the local airlines for their cooperation and assistance in completing the upgrades.

The improvements at the Municipal Airport reflect a commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring it meets the growing demands of local residents and international visitors. Ms. Ramirez thanked all involved partners for their role in the successful upgrades.