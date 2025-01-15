Celebrating the legacy and leadership of George Price

On January 15th Belizeans unite to honor George Cadle Price, known as the “Father of the Nation,” during George Price Day. He was born on January 15, 1919, and his impact on the history of Belize is significant. Price served twice as the head of government from 1961 to 1984 and again from 1989 to 1993. He was the First Minister and Premier under British rule until Belize’s independence in 1981, and he became the nation’s first prime minister following that independence. Price is recognized as one of the principal architects of Belizean autonomy, so many refer to him as the “Father of the Nation.”

In September 2000, he became the first recipient of Belize’s highest honor, the Order of National Hero, for his prominent role in leading the country to independence. George Price passed away on September 19, 2011, at the age of 92.

As we celebrate George Price Day, we reflect on his remarkable contributions and the values he instilled in the Belizean people, fostering a spirit of resilience and hope for the future. In a quote by Prime Minister John Briceno a couple of years ago, “To think of George Price is to think of Belize. His life, beliefs, and values have been the guiding light in the destiny of Belize, taking it from a once backwater colony of Britain to a young, dynamic, sovereign, democratic Central American State in the Caribbean region.”

Last year, one of the many events celebrating this occasion was held at the Orange Walk Town House of Culture. This event featured the official launch of an exhibit titled “Let Belize Live: Speeches of the Premier.” The exhibit showcases twelve speeches by George Price, highlighting his contributions to Belizean history and the efforts for independence.

In September 2024, the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) announced plans to restore Price’s residence on Pickstock Street in Belize City and transform it into a public learning space. This restoration is part of NICH’s efforts to preserve Belize’s history and culture. The house has significant historical ties to Belize, and the legacy of the Price family is also deeply rooted within it.

This marks the fifth year of celebrating the national holiday honoring the late Right Honorable George Cadle Price, who is dearly remembered for his love for Belize, advocacy for human rights, and commitment to equality.