San Pedro Town honors the legacy of Elvia Staines

On Saturday, January 11th, the Staines family, along with friends, staff, and members of the San Pedro Town community in Ambergris Caye, gathered to lay to rest their beloved matriarch, Marcela Elvia Staines, affectionately known as Doña Elvia. She was a pillar in the local tourism industry and the proud founder of the renowned award-winning Elvi’s Kitchen, considered one of Belize’s best restaurants, cherished by Belizeans and visitors alike.

Doña Elvia passed away on January 10th at the age of 92, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the culinary scene of San Pedro. Her journey began in 1974 when she opened a popular eatery that started as a “hole-in-the-wall” burger joint called Elvi’s Burger Isle. As the restaurant expanded, her daughter Jennie Staines, one of Belize’s top chefs and a dedicated team, navigated the challenges to transform the establishment into a popular seafood and local cuisine destination.

Her project evolved into Elvi’s Kitchen, which has gained national and international recognition over the years. The restaurant has received accolades from the United States and Guatemalan embassies, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Port Authority of Belize, and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). Doña Elvia’s contributions to gastronomy led her to travel to Madrid, Spain, in 1996 to receive the prestigious International Gold Star Award for Quality and Excellence. Additionally, Elvi’s Kitchen was featured in the Sol Y Luna Central American Guidebook as one of the best dining establishments in Belize. “I have always loved to cook,” she once said. This passion transformed her small take-out burger deli located underneath her house into the Elvi’s Kitchen of today.

Doña Elvia was more than just a successful business owner; she was a pillar of the tourism industry and a vital member of the San Pedro community. As a proud San Pedro Lions Club member, her dedication earned her the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in October 2021, recognizing her humanitarian efforts and commitment to her island hometown. Doña Elvia is also remembered as a proud Belizean who played a key role in preserving the culinary traditions of the Jewel, particularly through the Maya buffet featured at her restaurant, Elvi’s Kitchen.

In 2022, following her recognition as a Melvin Jones Fellow, Elvi’s Kitchen was honored by the BTB with the Restaurant of the Year Award. The BTB highlighted that this recognition underscored the enduring legacy of excellence that Doña Elvia built over the decades.

Chef Jennie, Doña Elvia’s daughter, remembers her mother as the foundation of the business and attributes the restaurant’s success to the hard work of her family and staff. The award-winning chef and islander expressed her commitment to continuing her mother’s culinary legacy and enhancing Elvi’s Kitchen’s reputation for excellence.

Doña Elvia spent her final years surrounded by her beloved family. Her husband, Enrique Saines Sr., passed away many years ago. Together, they managed the iconic dining establishment and raised six children in a home filled with love and respect.

The Staines family thanks everyone for their love and support during this challenging time. They also acknowledged the dedication and compassionate care provided by the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who looked after Doña Elvia. The family finds peace knowing that her long life is filled with abundant love until her final days.

The San Pedro Sun extends our sincere condolences to the Staines family and all who loved her. She will forever be remembered.