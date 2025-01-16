December fire victims receive humanitarian assistance

The island community continues to assist the 12 families who lost everything in the December 29th fire south of San Pedro Town. On Friday, January 10th, San Pedro Town Council members, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, and volunteers delivered humanitarian aid to the victims.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and Perez met on the ground with those starting again. They helped distribute household items, such as mattresses, water, and food, among other items. According to NEMO’s District Coordinator, Vanessa Parham, the continued assistance to these victims shows the true resilience of the island community. “No matter the emergency, we come together to support one another, demonstrating empathy and empowerment in our response efforts,” she noted.

Area Representative Perez mentioned the importance of teamwork along with Mayor Nuñez, NEMO, and the volunteers. Perez noted that while distributing the much-needed assistance, he was reminded that their true strength lies in shared compassion and solidarity. “Each smile, every word of gratitude, and every moment we shared reinforced our commitment to stand together,” he said, adding that such commitment is always and not only during times of crisis.

The fire victims were very grateful for the assistance they received. One of them said that any help is better than nothing. They said that any assistance from the local leaders, the government, private organizations, and anyone able to do so will always be welcomed and appreciated.

The humanitarian aid distribution spearheaded by NEMO acknowledges the assistance of Alex Eiley at Caribbean Depot for always assisting in transporting the items to the island. Parham, the entire emergency response team at NEMO, Perez, Mayor Nuñez, and all the other volunteers were also commended for their dedication to continue assisting.

The opportunity to assist the fire victims continues; any donation is welcome. The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has an online fundraiser via this link: https://shorturl.at/G9lk8. They are also collecting help through a Belize Bank account #169492010120001 under the organization’s name. The club also has a PayPal account ([email protected]) and Venmo (@RotaryAmbergrisCaye). Anyone willing and able, feel free to donate and make a difference in the lives of these island residents.