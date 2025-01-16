New World Screwworm: A Potential Threat to Belize’s Livestock Industry

Belize is facing a new issue with New World Screwworm (NWS). The NWS is a highly destructive parasite primarily targeting livestock and other animals. The first case was identified on December 30, 2024, in the Crique Sarco Village, Toledo District, followed by another case reported in early January 2025 in the San Pedro Columbia Village. In response, officials have implemented strict measures, including a quarantine zone of three miles around the affected farms, and special permits are now required to move cattle.

Following the confirmation of screwworm cases in Belize, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced the potential implementation of new restrictions on importing livestock from Belize, effective January 3, 2025. These restrictions prohibit the importation of live ruminants, swine, and their germplasm from Belize. Livestock exported from Belize must comply with strict screwworm protocols, which include pre-export treatments, a seven-day quarantine, and post-arrival examinations.

The economic impact could be substantial. Belize’s cattle industry is valued at approximately $90 million, and a potential outbreak could lead to trade restrictions with Mexico, resulting in increased costs for farmers. The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, is actively educating farmers and monitoring livestock to prevent further spread of disease. In a previous interview, Minister Mai affirmed, “Our people have been to every single farm in southern Belize – all along the banks of the Sarstoon River. And everybody is well-informed and aware that animals cannot come in without being inspected. It’s illegal to bring in animals – first. But if they do, we have to inspect those animals and ensure that they are free of wounds, or if they have wounds, they are treated and returned where they are coming from.” Regarding the USDA’s ban on animal products from Belize, Mai mentioned in a prior interview that he is waiting for confirmation. However, he noted that cattle from Belize are not directly exported to the U.S., so even if the ban is enacted, it would not have an impact on Belize.

The government has enacted new laws that include several key measures. These measures require the mandatory reporting of all cases or suspected cases to the proper authorities. All livestock must have a National Wildlife Service (NWS) certificate and a movement permit before being transported. Additionally, animal movement is restricted to daylight hours. Imports of animals require approval from the Belize Agriculture Health Authority (BAHA), which has implemented strict regulations. Violations of these laws can result in fines of up to $5,000 or imprisonment. BAHA is also establishing a control station in Bella Vista to ensure that all animals leaving the central Toledo District are thoroughly inspected and treated if necessary.

A reinfestation of this parasite has been emerging in Central America, where it had previously been absent, and it is already endemic in South America. The New World Screwworm, scientifically known as Cochliomyia hominivorax, is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the flesh of warm-blooded animals, including humans. Myiasis, an infection that occurs when the fly larvae hatch in animal tissue, is prevalent in some Caribbean islands and most South American countries. This parasite devastates livestock production, leading to higher mortality rates and decreased milk and meat yields. Until Costa Rica reported the first cases in cattle in July 2023, the entire Central American region, including Costa Rica, had been free of the disease.