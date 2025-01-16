San Pedro Fire Station renovations will improve emergency response

Recent renovations at the fire station in San Pedro Town represent a significant investment in improving emergency response capabilities. The National Fire Service is upgrading facilities and equipment nationwide to enhance its ability to respond to various emergencies. These improvements aim to address the limitations of their current resources.

Fire Chief Colin Gillett emphasized that the renovation of the fire station is taking place in stages. He stated, “Our first stage began earlier this month and includes repairing wall damage, fixing lighting and electrical wiring, painting the exterior, and updating some landscaping.” He added, “The second phase, which will commence soon, will involve adding much-needed storage areas. With both fire trucks parked, we currently lack sufficient space. We also plan to create a training room to help our team learn the new software we’ll be implementing soon. This will also facilitate meetings via Zoom and provide additional training opportunities.”

These renovations are part of a broader initiative aimed at modernizing the fire services and enhancing firefighting equipment and personnel. Mr. Gillett noted, “We intend to install a second bathroom, upgrade the Wi-Fi, and add another air conditioning unit. Furthermore, we will train all firefighters to become first responders so they can assist with emergencies, such as flooding.”

Gillett concluded, “We have a budget in place, and we would like to thank Minister Andre Perez for his continued support and assistance with the financing of these renovations.”

San Pedro has been experiencing a rise in fire incidents, prompting the fire department to modernize its facilities. This initiative demonstrates a commitment to improving public safety and disaster preparedness in the community, creating a safer environment for residents and visitors.