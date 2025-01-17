Caye Caulker Village Council takes measures to ensure unrestricted access to public beaches

On Wednesday, January 15th, volunteers and staff from the Caye Caulker Village Council (CCVC) were seen removing bollards (barriers) from the beach area that had been placed there by a local resident. The CCVC stated they were addressing the closure of two public beach areas and a street, emphasizing that access to these areas is a right for all Belizeans and visitors alike. One of the residents who had installed the bollards, local attorney Wendy Auxillou, explained that the barriers were not intended to block access to the beach but rather to prevent golf carts from passing in front of her mother’s beachfront property.

She defended the decision to erect the bollards, stating that the constant traffic from golf carts could undermine property rights. Auxillou explained that no street is adjacent to the beach, and the bollards are spaced out to allow pedestrians to walk through freely. The purpose of the barrier was to prevent golf carts from accessing that area of the beach. The attorney noted that the posts had been in place for several years. She also mentioned that after leaving the country a year ago, the CCVC removed them without a court order or prior notice.

The CCVC has emphasized that these areas are nationally owned and serve the Caye Caulker community. The council explained that it has been actively engaged with government officials and other stakeholders over the past two years to address these issues.

On September 6, 2022, the CCVC met with Paul Thompson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Natural Resources. In 2023, the council sought further assistance and met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources, the Honorable Cordel Hyde. The CCVC noted that Hyde’s ministry conducted inspections of waterfront properties to ensure compliance with national laws. To continue advocating for this issue, the council sent a formal letter to Hyde on December 6, 2023, requesting additional support.

The CCVC announced that in March 2024, they were notified of several properties in Caye Caulker that were identified as violating Belizean laws. The council informed the property owners of these violations and began discussing solutions. At that time, the council stated that they had taken decisive action by placing barriers to restrict access to beaches and street areas.

“We cannot continue to allow the slow degradation of Caye Caulker’s public beach access. There is a due process with proper procedures and permission for the use of national land and beautification,” the Council stated. They added that the different property parties that approached failed to consult with the CCVC.

The council stated it is committed to ensuring public access to the beach and surrounding areas for locals and visitors. Additionally, the Caye Caulker Village Council emphasized its dedication to fostering open communication and cooperation to protect the community’s interests while addressing any challenges.