Taxi drivers ask authorities for resolution on soliciting at the points of entry

On January 9th, San Pedro Taxi Federation members expressed their concerns about the lack of enforcement against unauthorized soliciting, which they believe undermines their livelihoods and disrupts fair competition. A protest, held outside the San Pedro Town Council, aimed to stress the need for better regulation and support for licensed taxi operators. The taxi drivers argue that the current situation allows unlicensed individuals to solicit passengers at key locations, resulting in financial losses for legitimate drivers. They call for stricter enforcement measures to protect their interests and ensure a level playing field in the transportation industry.

The San Pedro Belize Express (SPBE) issued a social media statement in response to the protest, stating that “In light of recent social media posts circulating about certain taxis being banned, SPBE Water Taxi would like to clarify that NO taxis are being banned from picking up or dropping off clients at our New SMT terminal. Our goal is to create a more organized and efficient environment, one where passengers are not rushed or overwhelmed, as was often the case at our previous terminal. To achieve this, we are currently working on the development of our parking lot area, which is STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, therefore we are NOT ALLOWING PARKING for safety reasons in an active construction zone. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding during this phase. Once the terminal’s construction is complete, proper signage will be placed throughout the compound to clearly guide the flow of traffic. This will help both taxi drivers and passengers navigate the area with ease, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone.”

SPBE further clarified that to maintain order and reduce congestion, security and police personnel will be on-site to assist with traffic management. Designated entry and exit gates will regulate the flow of vehicles. “We also request that taxis adhere to the following guidelines to avoid unnecessary delays and traffic buildup: Maximum wait time for pick-up and drop-off is 10-15 minutes. (This will help keep the area from becoming congested and ensure quick turnarounds). We are committed to providing a safer, more organized environment for ALL our customers and our Stakeholders; we appreciate your cooperation and support as we work toward improving the overall service experience. Thank you for your understanding.”

Efforts to reach the management of the SPBE have been unsuccessful, as no one was available for comment.

To compound the problem, residents have expressed concerns about traffic congestion in front of the new SPBE facility, claiming that taxis occupy too much space on the streets when they park. One resident recounted an experience where they witnessed a taxi driver following a tourist couple who already had a driver, insisting that their driver was bad and urging them to switch to him instead.

After the SPBE response, members of the taxi federation clarified that their primary concerns are with the golf cart companies. Adimir Vega, president of the 5-star taxi association, stated, “The main problem that we are doing on our protest is not against the water taxi but against the main issue, the golf cart rental. We are fighting for them to operate from their premises location. Not to be hustling at any port of entry, either it is water taxi or airport.” He continued by saying, “We don’t want to stop the golf cart rentals from renting, but they should operate from their assigned locations. They can keep doing their deliveries as they have been doing for years. They are being tricky and going to the ports of entry and hustling and offering golf cart rides at low prices when they can’t rent. We have records and videos of this happening.” They contrasted their expectations for government implementation with the situation in places like Chetumal and Cancun, where taxis operate at the ports of entry. He explained, “In July 2024, we spoke with the mayor about these issues, both in writing and verbally, but nothing has been done. We are currently waiting for our next meeting with the mayor, and that’s where we stand.” Taxi drivers hope that once they meet with the authorities, an amicable solution can be established so that taxi and golf cart companies can continue to coexist and thrive on the island.

The San Pedro Town Council will soon meet with the taxi federation to discuss a mutually acceptable solution.