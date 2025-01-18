Plan proposed to standardize taxi services in San Pedro

Residents, local organizations, and past administrations have discussed establishing a formal and standardized taxi service in San Pedro Town for many years, but no changes have been implemented. Suggestions for improvement have included addressing the size of the current taxi vehicles, ensuring their proper condition, and enhancing the overall presentation of both the service and the drivers. Many islanders believe that if a formal system is introduced and enforced, it will enhance the experience for locals and tourists when using the island’s taxi services.

Elito Arceo, a well-known figure from San Pedro, shared some suggestions for improving taxi services in the area. In a recent social media post, he recommended that all taxi vehicles switch to golf carts, which owners could customize according to their preferences. “They can be painted in tropical colors, and a rack can be added above the cart to transport luggage,” he said. Arceo suggested that cab drivers can increase their revenue by promoting other businesses through posters or stickers on the sides and back of their taxi cabs.

His proposal suggests taxi operators take a tourism course that covers driving, proper etiquette, appearance, and other important aspects to enhance the island’s tourism experience. Another recommendation is to standardize all taxi carts to the same size, ensure drivers wear name tags, and display pricing for different destinations. The importance of keeping these vehicles clean was also emphasized.

To implement this new system, the San Pedro Town Council‘s partnership is essential for guidance and enforcement. Arceo highlighted that thousands of visitors support the local and national tourism industry, and they deserve quality service. According to him, this begins with making a positive first impression. “With proper management or planning, the taxi service on the island can contribute something positive to this community,” Arceo noted.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez commented on January 10th that downsizing taxi vehicles is a good idea. He suggested that while it may not wholly alleviate traffic congestion on the island, it would enhance the tropical charm of San Pedro. Currently, most taxi cabs are large vans, many of which are not in good condition and occupy significant space in public areas.

A similar discussion occurred in January 2016 during a San Pedro Belize Tourism Industry Association meeting. One of the goals discussed was collaborating with taxi associations and the administration of then-Mayor Daniel Guerrero. The plan involved developing a standardization initiative for San Pedro’s taxi services. Among the proposals were establishing standardized fare rates for all routes, requiring drivers to carry photo IDs, and displaying a cab number and contact phone number for reporting concerns. The San Pedro Town Council was to support the development of this project; however, the plan remained in the discussion stage and was never implemented.