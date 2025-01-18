San Pedro Lions Club hosts fundraiser to help December fire victims

The San Pedro Lions Club organized another fundraiser to support families affected by the fire on December 29th. Held on January 15th, the event featured a barbecue and a clothing sale. All proceeds will be distributed equally among the 12 families still working to recover from the devastating fire. The club remains committed to helping those in need.

The island club opened its Den early in the morning, anticipating strong support from the community. President Nesher Acosta stated that several island residents placed their orders, and barbecue meals were being picked up by noon. At the same time, many people browsed the clothing section, where items were sold for $1. “We are grateful for everyone’s support, which encourages us to continue our mission to serve the community,” he said. Acosta also mentioned that after the fundraiser, they will plan a day to distribute the assistance collected to the fire victims.

The club organized a fundraiser on December 30th following the fire. They collected clothing and other donations for the victims of the blaze. The drive was successful, and they distributed clothes to those affected. They continued to receive additional clothing, which they have been selling to raise more funds for the victims.

The Lions reminded the public that deposits can be made to their Atlantic Bank account 100 030 618 under the San Pedro Lions Club name. Potential donors are encouraged to inform them about the donation and its intended purpose. The San Pedro Lions Club can be contacted through their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/MB6F8.

The tragic incident resulted in the destruction of two apartment buildings, a garage, a vehicle, and a motorcycle, and authorities have classified it as an act of arson. During the initial investigations, a woman was detained. Reports indicate that she allegedly set the site on fire after midnight. Despite the efforts of firefighters and volunteers to combat the flames, nothing could be saved. Fortunately, no human lives were lost, but three dogs perished in the blaze.

A few days after the fire, the police released the suspect, and the investigation continues without any new updates.