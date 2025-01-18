San Pedro’s Silent Crisis: Alcoholism Fuels Domestic Violence and Community Turmoil

In San Pedro Town, binge drinking is a widespread issue, and excessive alcohol consumption is often normalized. This has made alcoholism a significant public health concern. The island community urgently requires effective intervention and support services, as the consequences of excessive drinking can lead to serious health problems, strained relationships, and an increase in violent incidents and accidents.

In a conversation with Inspector Darwin Serrano from the San Pedro Police Department on January 9th, he began by saying, “For the year in review 2024, most of the offenses that occur within the island where families are involved, family against family, domestic violence, all are triggered from the use of alcohol or drugs. So, whenever the people come here detained under the influence, we can’t do much. They have to stay detained until they are sober here in our holding cell.” Mr. Serrano shared his personal point of view on the time he has been on the island, stating, “Being here now for over a year and a half, I have noticed that alcohol is like the number one drink for everybody. You know, being that I am not much of a drinker, I really have an issue with it.” He explained how they handled the issues as the police department. “There is not much we as a law enforcement entity can do cause if we do, the cell block would not be enough. So, we went out there and spoke with them, especially on the main streets in front of the Central Park area and Boca Del Rio early in the morning. I always tell my officers you know what? It’s early in the morning. Let’s meet with these guys in these key areas and discourage them from drinking. We have arrived at a point where we cannot; we find it difficult to charge them for public drinking because you have to prove that they are doing so by using the remains in the bottles as evidence, and then it’s taken to the lab.”

Mr. Serrano clarified that public drinking is against the law. He stated, “We have enforced certain measures, and we have started charging individuals for loitering, which is a charge that will hold up in court, and they will definitely face fines immediately.” The police have been reaching out to businesses that sell alcohol to ensure that people are not drinking on their premises.

Mr. Serrano shared his experience with a tourist couple: “A tourist told me that she had advised her husband to come to Belize and visit San Pedro because here, you can drink and drive. I felt deeply disrespected as a law enforcement officer. This is an ongoing issue we are facing. I instruct my officers that we must charge them if they see anyone drinking and driving.”

He added, “This problem doesn’t stop, and we will continue with more strategies this year. I plan to discuss with my commanders about reaching out to the president of liquor licensing to see what can be done.”

In conversations with several families about the issue of alcoholism, many expressed that living with an alcoholic can be extremely challenging. One wife, who requested to remain anonymous, shared, “When my husband drinks, he becomes a completely different person. Normally, he is quiet and easygoing as a taxi driver, but when he gets drunk, he becomes loud, sometimes throws things, and is verbally abusive.” She emphasized her love for him and said she prays for him daily.

The problem of alcoholism in San Pedro Town highlights an urgent need for community intervention and support. As Inspector Darwin Serrano points out, the consequences of excessive alcohol consumption extend beyond individual health, affecting family dynamics and contributing to an increase in domestic violence and public disturbances. The normalization of binge drinking not only impacts those who drink but also creates a ripple effect throughout the entire community, leading to strained relationships and greater challenges for law enforcement.

*Anyone needing assistance with alcoholism issues can reach out to the San Pedro Alcoholics Anonymous group by calling, texting, or messaging via WhatsApp at +501 627 1585. You can also visit their website for more information: https://aabelize.org/.