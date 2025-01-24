Area Rep Says “No More Docks” in San Pedro Town

Area Representative Andre Perez recently made a significant announcement concerning the future of waterfront property development in San Pedro, Belize, declaring, “No more docks.” This statement highlights a broader initiative to address the privatization of public spaces and ensure that Belizean beaches remain accessible to everyone.

In an interview conducted by News 5 on January 17th, available on YouTube, Perez elaborated on his views. “We need to get to the root of the problem, and one is the real estate agencies. We are working with them, and we had to sit down with them, let them know it cannot be that you are selling a property, and let them know that with that property, you are able to get a golf cart, a dock, develop anything. This is what real estate must look at. There is a development of a piece of property to the back where they want to develop and put lots, yet it is in the middle of the reserve. That property was given way back. They want to develop it, and the real estate agency says you can get golf cart rental and all of these things when you are not guaranteed these things,” said Perez.

He explained that addressing the situation needs to start with real estate agencies. “They need to get their act together and let them know that when you sell a property to somebody, you cannot guarantee these things. We have people soliciting our offices saying minister or mayor, can you help me? These people want a golf cart; they want this, but that is a different matter. When you have the investors coming in and saying they promised me a golf cart and a dock, that was only to sell. We must look at that because real estate companies are not driving the real issue of buying a property, what it entails, and the responsibilities. Buying a waterfront property does not guarantee that you will be building a dock. In fact, we are making it clear: no more docks.”

He also addressed the need for beach reclamation. “Even the restaurant trying to take that space and say, we will have more beach, we need to put something there, you can. You can do it temporarily, but you need to pay something to the village council or town council. But it cannot be permanent.”

The issue arises from widespread misunderstandings about property rights among waterfront property buyers. Many believe purchasing such land grants them exclusive rights over adjacent waters and beaches. However, under Belizean law, the coastline is protected by a designated 66-foot beach reserve that ensures public access. This legal framework preserves the country’s natural heritage and prevents the encroachment of private interests on communal spaces.

To build on these properties, permits must be requested and approved. Failing to obtain approval can result in fines of up to $5,000. The Area Representative’s comments come amid growing concerns about illegal structures and gated docks restricting public access. Authorities have previously warned that such actions violate national land regulations, stipulating that docks built on public land must remain accessible.

The enforcement of these laws has been inconsistent, leading to disputes between property owners and residents who wish to maintain their rights to access these public spaces. Perez advocates for stricter enforcement of existing laws that protect public access and improved education for real estate agents and buyers regarding property rights.