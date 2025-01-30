San Pedro police officers and Caribbean Villas recognized by the Belize Police Department

On Saturday, January 25th, four police officers from the San Pedro Police Formation and a local stakeholder were honored at an award ceremony in Belmopan’s capital. Officers Hector Esquivel, Leon Bradley, and Elian Robateau were recognized for their courageous response to a fire on December 29th in San Pedro Town. Additionally, Hubert Bermudez from the Gang Intelligence, Investigation, and Interdiction Unit (GI3) was named Officer of the Year, and Caribbean Villas Hotel was acknowledged for its partnership with and support for the Belize Police Department.

During the ceremony, Officers Esquivel, Bradley, and Robateau received commendations for their heroic actions during the fire, which endangered the lives of three children. Reports indicate that the children were trapped inside their apartment while the building was engulfed in flames. The three officers bravely entered the apartment and successfully rescued the children from the burning structure.

The fire broke out after midnight and despite efforts from the San Pedro Fire Service and volunteers to extinguish the blaze, they were unable to save anything. The fire destroyed two apartment buildings, a garage, a vehicle, and a motorcycle. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident; however, three pets (dogs) lost their lives in the fire.

Esquivel, Bradley, and Robateau expressed gratitude for their recognition, emphasizing that they were doing their jobs. They felt a great sense of fulfillment in rescuing the children who were in danger. GI3 officer Bermudez thanked the department for his award, stating that the focus should always be on getting the job done. He emphasized that they are not in it for awards but to perform their duties effectively.

Caribbean Villas Hotel manager Beth Hart received gratitude from the police department for the unwavering support provided by the island hotel. The police noted that whenever they need accommodation or similar assistance, Caribbean Villas is always there to help. “I’m honored and feel very appreciated,” said Hart. “We support the police by providing accommodation for their training exercises or special operations,” emphasizing that their goal is to assist the Belize Police Department in making San Pedro safer for both Belizeans and visitors.

Superintendent Egbert Castillo, the chief of the San Pedro Police Station, expressed pride in the work his officers are doing on the island. He encouraged them to continue their hard work in keeping the community safe for residents and visitors alike. Castillo also invited the community to collaborate with them and to feel free to visit their offices on Pescador Drive for any inquiries or assistance.