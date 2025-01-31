Golf cart rentals banned from soliciting at San Pedro Ports of Entry

In San Pedro Town, a significant regulatory change has been implemented regarding golf carts at ports of entry. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has officially banned golf carts from soliciting customers at these locations to address ongoing tensions between taxi operators and golf cart rental businesses.

This decision comes in response to increasing complaints from taxi drivers, who argue that golf cart rentals have unlawfully solicited customers at key spots, including the municipal airport and water taxi terminals. Taxi operators contend that this practice undermines their business since they are licensed to provide transportation services only from designated areas.

The new regulations clarify that while golf cart rentals may pick up customers who have made prior bookings, they are prohibited from soliciting on-site, which has been a significant point of contention for some time.

In discussions with several established golf cart rental companies on the island, J&H Golf Cart Rental manager Jamal shared his thoughts and experiences. He stated, “I agree that cart companies should operate from their locations, which is what I have been doing. It’s true that some of the newer cart rental companies are pushing boundaries and soliciting customers more than they should at the airport and the water taxi terminal. This is wrong.” He also mentioned that some taxi drivers try to redirect customers to other companies.

Another well-known golf cart rental company, ATM Cart Rental, located directly across from Tropic Air, expressed a similar view on operating from their location. They noted, “If a reservation is made and our customer wants to have the golf cart ready upon arrival, one of our employees will hold a sign with the guest’s name when they get here.” They emphasized that their company does not engage in any soliciting.

The trade licenses issued to golf cart companies are clearly stated in red: “All golf cart rentals must operate from their registered office location.” Additionally, the SPTC is actively monitoring ports of entry to ensure compliance with these regulations. Surveillance efforts have increased, especially during busy arrival times when unauthorized solicitation is most likely to occur.