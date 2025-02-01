Material secured for street rehabilitation in San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker

Large quantities of white marl and hardcore material have been acquired for street rehabilitation projects in San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. Work to address the deteriorating streets has already begun on both islands. According to Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, additional materials will be secured to continue the repairs in designated areas across San Pedro and Caye Caulker.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Perez was in Caye Caulker to help identify which streets in the Bahia Area need rehabilitation. He noted that the approaching dry season is ideal for these repairs. As more materials are transported from the mainland to Caye Caulker, other areas will be targeted for further maintenance.

In San Pedro, road repairs have commenced on streets along Coconut Drive, near the southern gas station, and in the San Mateo area. Heavy machinery has been observed in San Mateo as repairs progress. “We will cover additional areas,” he stated. “Currently, we are accumulating materials in an empty lot in the San Marcos area, from which they will be taken to the streets that require repairs.” Perez mentioned that while areas in San Mateo and others near downtown are being addressed, the southern road and parts of the northern road will also be rehabilitated.

In collaboration with Perez’s office, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is carrying out these repairs across the island. While they work on the deteriorated streets in the San Mateo area, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez emphasized their commitment to keeping the roads in the best possible condition from north to south. The SPTC stated they will continue their efforts for consistent maintenance. However, they requested residents to be patient, as unexpected inclement weather can sometimes hinder their progress. With no rain forecast in the coming days, they aim to repair as many streets as possible and even open new routes where some residents lack proper road access.