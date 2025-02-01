Residents unhappy with Boca del Rio Beach Reclamation Project

Residents of the Boca del Rio area in San Pedro Town have expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing beach reclamation project initiated by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). This project began in October 2022 and aims to address decades of beach erosion and restore the local shoreline. It involves the creation of small dunes protected by geotextile nets, allowing time for sand to settle. While local authorities report positive initial outcomes, many residents remain skeptical.

In conversations with residents and business owners who wish to remain anonymous, one business owner expressed concern, stating, “In all the years I have been in this area, the only work I have seen done is the pile of new sand at Sandy Toes. They don’t implement anything to hold the sand in place, so eventually, the sea washes it away again and again.”

The beach area in front of the high school is deteriorating. What was once a vibrant spot for kids and families on weekends is now nearly non-existent and abandoned. One resident noted, “Years ago, you could drive your golf cart from the Palapa Bar to the bridge. Now you can’t because it’s all falling apart.”

Residents’ and businesses’ concerns are valid. They are unhappy with what they perceive as a lack or improper response to address the issue before it escalates into a more significant problem.

The San Pedro Sun sought comments from the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) regarding the situation without a response. Ultimately, the success of the beach reclamation project will depend on a genuine partnership between local authorities and residents. Prioritizing environmental sustainability and the community’s needs in the decision-making process is essential.

The community’s primary focus is on Boca del Rio, where they hope for a revitalized shoreline that reflects their shared vision for a resilient future. Since the park’s beach area opened in April 2019, featuring a 100 by 370-foot beachfront along with basketball and volleyball courts, progress in improving the surrounding beach has been minimal. Residents actively use the courts for recreational activities and competitions, but they believe more attention is needed for the beach area itself.